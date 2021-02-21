Bimota has been in the news a bit lately, with three Tesi 3Ds going up for sale and a new Tesi H2 Carbon Edition. Now a blast from Bimota's past, a 1991 YB10 Dieci, has come up for sale on Bring a Trailer. Already a rare model, with just 224 built between 1991 and 1994, this one is truly unique in that it has zero miles. It's never been started or even filled with fluids.

This appears to be the same zero-mile bike that was for sale on eBay in 2015. Even the garage it's parked in looks the same as the new photos. A story from Rare Sportbikes For Sale includes the description from that original eBay listing. "This motorcycle was purchased new in the crate from the dealer in 2010. In 2013 the motorcycle was removed from the crate and the front wheel and fender were installed. No fluids have been added to include engine oil, coolant, brake fluid, and gasoline. Except for the front wheel/fender the motorcycle is as it was when it left the factory."

Gallery: 1991 Bimota YB10 Dieci

67 Photos

The YB10 Dieci was the tenth Bimota model to use a Yamaha engine. In this case, it was the four-cylinder, 20-valve, engine from the FZR1000R. That was already a fast bike for its time, but Bimota turned the dials up to 12 (never mind 11) with absolutely no compromises. That's why it sold for $24,000 in 1991, which is about $46,000 in 2021 dollars. Interestingly, the Italians switched back to 38mm Mikuni carburetors instead of using Yamaha's fuel injection system. It put out 145 horsepower and weighing just 407 pounds (65 less than its Yamaha donor), it was ferociously fast even by today's standards.

Standard equipment includes an aluminum frame with a double-sided swingarm, triple Brembo disc brakes, a steering damper, a Marzocchi inverted fork, rear monoshock, and clip-on handlebars. That's all well and good, but let's face it, putting this bike on the road now would be sacrilege.