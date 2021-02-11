2021 Honda Africa Twin Rolls Out In India

When it comes to adventure bikes, few machines hold the same legend status as the Honda Africa Twin. With numerous iterations over the years, the Africa Twin is considered by many as the gold standard of adventure motorcycles. Unlike its European counterparts, the Africa Twin continues to be a more affordable, albeit comparably capable bike both on and off-road. Of course, the world-renowned Honda reliability is a plus, too.

When Honda unveiled the 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in the global market last year, adventure bike enthusiasts were enamoured by its tech features, performance, and most of all, its price. Fast forward a few months, and now the 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports is beginning to make its way to new owners in the Indian market. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, or HMSI, has in fact begun the deliveries of the new premium adventure bike to their respective clients across Honda's big bike dealerships in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Sold under the Honda BigWing Topline dealer network, bikes like the Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports occupy a special place in HMSI's motorcycle lineup. In order to set them apart, they get their own dedicated dealership away from the more affordable scooters and entry-level motorcycles. The 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports is offered in two variants: Manual and Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT). The manual version which is the more affordable of the two, is priced at Rs. 15,96,500, or the equivalent of $21,926 USD. On the other hand, the more premium DCT variant is slightly more expensive at Rs. 17,50,500, or the sum of $24,041 USD.

Apart from the bikes themselves, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has made the catalogue of genuine accessories available for this bike as well. The list of accessories includes a top case, rear carrier, rally step, a pedal shifter for the DCT variant, and auxiliary lights among others.