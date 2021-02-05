Ducati’s Multistrada has a storied history at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. In 2012, the late, great Carlin Dunne took top spot aboard a Ducati Multistrada 1200. This set a new course record for the Heavyweight category in the process. Six years later, in 2018, Dunne was king of the mountain once again when he piloted a Multistrada 1260 to win. To recognize the adventure bike’s success at the legendary road race, Ducati released the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak.

Sadly, Carlin Dunne’s untimely death at the 2019 competition resulted in a suspension of motorcycle classes at the Pikes Peak Hill Climb. Despite the “Race to the Clouds” excluding bikes, Environmental Protection Agency documents reveal that the Borgo Panigale firm will carry the Pikes Peak trim to the new Multistrada V4 platform.

2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak

Aside from championing adaptive cruise control for Italian marque, the Multistrada V4 produces 170 horsepower and 92 lb-ft of torque. The V4 Granturismo engine also ditches Desmodromic valves, relaxing valve clearance intervals to 60,000 km. A 50mm Marzocchi front end and adjustable monoshock compliment the new monocoque aluminum frame and Ducati’s full suite of rider aids comes standard. The updated model presents a potent platform for a Pikes Peak package that usually amplifies the Multistrada’s sporty characteristics.

Previous Pikes Peak editions included trimmed down windscreen, fully-adjustable Öhlins suspension, forged aluminum wheels, and special paint scheme. Fenders, exhaust guards, and side covers consisted of carbon fiber and an updated seat also set the sporty Multistrada apart. Unfortunately, EPA filings don’t clue us into the adventure bike’s features or equipment other than sharing the same 1,158cc V4 found in the standard and S trim Multistrada. The 2020 Pikes Peak variant commanded $25,795. With the base model MSRP increasing from $18,995 for the 1260 to $19,999 for the V4, we fully expect the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak to receive a markup as well.