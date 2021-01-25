As riders seek to distance themselves from pandemic worries, motorcycle sales have been doing pretty well. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for motorcycle museums, which are still struggling. If you want to help the U.K.’s National Motorcycle Museum out and also have the chance to win yourself a sweet new Triumph Trident 660, read on.

The National Motorcycle Museum, like many cultural institutions, relies on visitors, fundraising, and vintage bike restoration customers in order to generate its revenue. As you might expect, all those income streams have been negatively impacted by the ongoing pandemic. While classic British motorcycle raffles are a mainstay of the museum’s regular fundraising efforts, these unique circumstances make them more important than ever.

It’s January, 2021, as I write this, which gives British motorcycle fans plenty of time to enter the National Motorcycle Museum’s newest bike raffle if you’re interested. Starting December 21, 2020 and going through Friday, June 25, 2021, British fans can purchase official Museum Triumph Over Adversity Recovery Appeal Raffle 2021 tickets.

The three prizes in the raffle are as follows:

First prize is a brand new 2021 Triumph Trident 660, donated directly to aid the cause by Triumph Motorcycles

Second prize is a 1978 Triumph Trident T160 750cc that the Museum says has low mileage and only a single previous owner

Third prize is a 1956 Triumph Tiger T100 500cc, fresh from a partial restoration in the Museum’s workshop

All tickets are £6.00 each (or about $8.21), and are sold in multiples of two. 100 percent of proceeds from the raffle go to help the Museum reopen seven days a week once it is safe to do so. If you’re in the U.K. and want to get tickets, you can do so here.

Now, the bad news for bike fans outside of Britain. Unfortunately, only U.K. residents (excluding Northern Ireland) can purchase tickets for this raffle, due to U.K. Gambling Commission rules. However, if you’re outside the U.K. and you simply want to help this great place stay open, you can still donate any amount you choose here.