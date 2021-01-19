If one of your New Year resolutions is to learn how to ride in 2021, Triumph has a brand-new plan to help you get started. You’re probably already familiar with the Motorcycle Safety Foundation and how they educate beginning, intermediate, and advanced riders. As of mid-January, 2021, Triumph teamed up with the MSF to offer new riders a special course. Best of all, it’s completely free!

The MSF Basic eCourse is a three-hour program conducted entirely online. Unlike the hands-on MSF Basic RiderCourse, that means you don’t have to worry about getting anywhere on time. You also don’t need to worry about having the right safety gear just yet. All you need is your computer, your brain, and maybe a notebook and your writing utensil of choice.

The Basic eCourse normally costs $20, but if you go to TriumphRider.com and sign up, you’ll get a code for a completely free Basic eCourse in your email. If you’re on the fence about whether you want to go through with learning to ride, this is a great way to dip a toe in and see if you think motorcycling is right for you. While we at RideApart clearly all enjoy it, we also know that it’s not for everyone. Gotta do what you love, right? Right.

To be clear, the Basic eCourse is not a substitution for the Basic RiderCourse—and it won’t get you a permit or motorcycle endorsement on your license on its own. However, it is a prerequisite for the MSF’s Basic RiderCourse—which, in most U.S. states, will make a new rider eligible to get a shiny new motorcycle endorsement after you finish the course. The Basic RiderCourse is the one where you show up to in-person, hands-on classes for a weekend, and you get hours of seat time on the MSF’s own small-displacement bikes. If you want to learn to ride, and you’re also looking for a great way to beat all that January snow and gray weather where you live, the Basic eCourse could be just the thing.