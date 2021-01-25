It would appear that Ducati has an exciting year in store across multiple markets all over the world. With numerous bike launches featuring iconic name plats and major changes, the iconic Italian manufacturer is giving its entire model range quite the makeover. With the Multistrada doing away with desmodromic valves, and the Monster shedding its trellis frame, is Ducati undergoing a renaissance at the moment?

In the Indian market, in particular, Ducati has unveiled three new Scramblers for the 2021 model year. This trio of Scramblers consists of the Scrambler Icon, the Scrambler Icon Dark, and the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro. Each of these bikes comes with their own quirks and differentiating features making them appeal to a variety of riders. Let's drill them down real quick.

First, the Ducati Scrambler Icon, priced Rs. 8.49 lakh, or the equivalent of $11,630 USD, comes in two unique colorways: Ducati Red and the 62 Yellow color scheme. The bike is powered by a bS6-compliant 803cc, L-twin engine featuring desmodromic valve actuation. It churns out around 73 horsepower, making it pretty compliant, yet adequately powerful. Moving on, we also see the launch of the Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark. Pegged at Rs. 7.99 lakh, or $11,000 USD, this bike features the same engine and underpinnings as the Scrambler Icon, albeit a matte black color scheme.

Both the Scrambler Icon and the Icon Dark get a revised flatter seat and tweaked suspension tuning for a smoother ride. The new Icons now ride on ten spoke alloy wheels, similar to that of the Scrambler 1100. Speaking of which, the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro now features a revised matte black color scheme giving it an extremely stealthy look. It comes equipped with a 1,079cc L-twin engine that churns out 86 ponies. Electronic rider aids consist of three riding modes, traction control, and cornering ABS.