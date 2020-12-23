As we inch closer to the holiday, if you picture a bike every time you hear Mariah Carey you’re definitely not alone. Better still, if what you’re waiting for is news about the Aprilia Tuono 660, be of good cheer! There’s at least one spy shot floating around, and we’re about to stuff it right in your stocking.

On December 17, 2020, we told you that Aprilia plans to launch the Tuono 660 sometime in Spring, 2021. While you never know exactly when spy shots will make their way out into the wild, it’s kind of a nice little holiday treat that the Tuono 660 seems to already have shown its face. The test mule is dressed up in white with red accents, too. How festive!

If you’re familiar with how the Tuono V4 family relates to the RSV family, then the Tuono 660’s basic design elements will come as no surprise. The front fairing, LED headlights, and windscreen all look very similar to the RS 660. The mirrors look like they taper in a little bit, if you’re looking from the outer edges down their stalks—however, it could just be the photo.

While the overall front-end shape is the same, this shot of the Tuono 660 shows a black color block just underneath the windscreen, resting just above an abbreviated white stripe across the front. A white radiator cover nests neatly behind the front wheel, accentuating the shape of this diminutive, sporty, naked middleweight.

In a year as full of uncertainty as 2020 has been, it’s kind of nice to see that the Tuono 660 will probably look exactly like you pictured it in your mind. We still don’t know the exact release plans, of course. We also don’t know what colorways will be offered, or what it will cost, or when it will be available once it’s launched across multiple countries. All that will come in time, and gives Aprilia fans something to look forward to. Here’s to a happy, healthy, and bike-filled 2021!