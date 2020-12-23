At the beginning of December, 2020, the motorcycle world was abuzz with news of what appeared to be a new Piaggio Group trademark filing. I know, I know—not the kind of thing that immediately gets your heart racing, if you’re a fairly normal person. For some of us, though, it's a mystery just begging to be solved. So, we immediately retrieved our magnifying glasses and deerstalker caps and pulled out our shovels to dig up every scrap and detail we could.

The trademark bore the name eSR1, which on its face suggested an electrified iteration of Aprilia’s SR-series scooters. Those well-known, sporty, small-displacement scoots have been around for some time as piston-powered machines.

However, closer examination of the trademark filing indicated that the Piaggio Group was thinking bigger than that. While it could certainly use eSR1 branding that way, a path seemed to open for e-bikes, or indeed other electric two- and three-wheeled vehicles and accessories. You name it, and as long as it doesn’t have four or more wheels, this trademark filing seems to cover it.

‘Twas mere days before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring—except Ralph, the motorcycle mouse. Wrench in hand, he raced up and whispered excitedly in my ear, “Did you hear Aprilia’s doing an electric kick scooter?” A few browser tabs later, what, to my wondering eyes should appear? A kick scooter from Noale, as Aprilia said, “hold my beer.”

All whimsy aside, as you may already have guessed, Aprilia signed a license agreement with an e-scooter specialist to create this first eSR1-branded vehicle. MT Distribution already makes e-scooters for the likes of Ducati and Lamborghini—and now, also for Aprilia. That’s why this announcement is coming so soon after that trademark application was filed.

The eSR1 scoots are powered by 350 W brushless motors, and have removable 280 Wh batteries for ease of charging. They also roll on nice, big 10-inch wheels, which is infinitely helpful rolling around urban centers that could have any number of uneven terrain concerns. From potholes to cobbles, these larger wheels with tubeless tires should make things a bit easier.

Gallery: Aprilia eSR1 E-Scooter

12 Photos

The eSR1 is also foldable, and features a lightweight magnesium alloy frame to encourage you to carry it wherever you want to ride it. I used to have a very nice folding bicycle—not electric, but I took it on public transport and then rode it to wherever I needed to go, as part of my daily commuting routine. That seems to be what Piaggio is envisioning as a regular use case for the eSR1, as well.

The Aprilia eSR1 is currently on display at the Italian Motoplex and in Piaggio Group flagship stores, as well as a handful of other selected dealers. It goes on sale to the general public on January 20, 2021, at a cost of 659 Euros, or $805, and will also be available online.