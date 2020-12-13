After an enthusiastic introduction earlier this year, Aprilia is inching closer to putting into production its biggest scooter yet for the India market. Customers can now reserve their own SXR 160, with deliveries expected to begin over the next few weeks.

The SXR 160 was introduced to the public at the International Auto Expo Show in Delhi back in February. It earned the Best Two-Wheeler award at that show. Soon afterward, COVID-19 ruined everything, including Aprilia's plans to put the scooter into production in the near future. With that problem addressed, production is about to begin. For just Rs. 5,000 (about $67.80 US), potential customers can reserve one either online or at a local dealer.

Available in Glossy Red, Matte Blue, Glossy White, and Matte Black, the SXR 160 uses the same 10-horsepower 160cc engine as the existing SR 160, mated to a CVT and meeting BS6 emission standards. It has telescopic front forks with adjustable rear shocks. It also has vented disc brakes with two-piston calipers. The SXR 160 features thoroughly modern LED lighting, an LCD instrument panel, smartphone connectivity, and a USB port to charge it. It also features anti-lock brakes and 12-inch alloy wheels. These features differentiate it from the SR 160 as a more upscale scooter than its predecessor. It will sell for Rs. 1.20 lakh (about $1,627 US)

Aprilia thinks even larger scooters may have a place in India. In a virtual press conference, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India, said that he thinks there might be a good market for 200-250cc scooters in India. The SXR 160 is one way to test that theory in a larger, more upscale scooter without having to invest in developing a larger engine just yet.