With most of 2020 being canceled, you may have been wondering when you’d get the chance to see your favorite 2021 bikes up close and in person. If you’ve been wanting to check out the 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport and/or Trident 660, Triumph of America has some great news for you!

Since motorcycle shows are mostly not a thing this year, Triumph America decided to launch a Sneak Peek Tour. It’s sending two pairs of the two bikes mentioned above to dealerships across the country, from the end of November, 2020 on through February, 2021. For reference, the 2021 Tiger 850 Sport is expected on sale in early January, 2021. Meanwhile, the 2021 Trident 660 is expected on sale in early March, 2021.

The tour started on November 24, 2020, and if everything goes according to plan, will see its last dates wrap on February 22, 2021. To see when or if the Triumph Sneak Peek Tour is coming to a dealership near you, check out this handy interactive map for details including dates and locations.

California and Florida both get multiple dates, which probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise given that it’s winter in the northern hemisphere. Other areas may have more or less luck. To my surprise, I discovered that there will be zero Triumph touring near Chicago, even though we definitely have dealers around here.

Triumph also asks that if you’re planning to visit the Sneak Peek Tour, please contact your dealer before you go. Due to varying and ongoing pandemic restrictions, you may need to make an appointment to see the bikes. Please note that there will not be test rides available at this time. This tour is just intended to let enthusiasts see these bikes in person, not to ride them just yet. In that way, it’s like a much smaller-scale motorcycle show.