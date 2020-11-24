When you’re just starting to ride, you have a lot of things to think about seemingly all at once. One persistent question is whether you should buy a new bike or a used bike. While you can save money with used bikes, they tend to work best for someone more experienced—and especially if they also like to wrench and do their own maintenance.

Still, new bikes are more expensive. If you aren’t 100 percent sure you want to continue riding, that adds another layer of consideration you have to balance. Wouldn’t it be nice if there was another choice? That’s what Triumph thought, too. If you’re thinking about buying a used Triumph and you’re in the U.S., Triumph Motorcycles America is officially launching its Certified Pre-Owned Program.

As of November 23, 2020, American customers can choose from a range of certified pre-owned Triumphs to get many of the assurances you’d get when buying a new bike. Bikes accepted by

Triumph to be part of this program:

can be no older than 5 years

must have less than 25,000 miles on the clock

must have a service history that was recorded via Warranty-On-Line

must have completed a multi-point inspection and had any issues rectified

must have any and all service required within the next 1,000 miles or three months completed.

Additionally, Triumph states that it won’t accept bikes involved in major accidents, bikes used for racing, or bikes equipped with non-Triumph accessories for inclusion in this program.

Customers looking to purchase their own certified pre-owned Triumphs will also receive a minimum 1-year, unlimited mileage warranty, 1-year of roadside assistance, a certified vehicle quality check, a full service history, and available financing. If you’re interested, you can check out available bikes at Triumph Certified. You can search by your choice of several methods, including location, model, displacement, and price.

At the time of writing, only a handful of bikes are listed—and none of them are anywhere close to my location. Since this program is brand new, that’s sure to change over time—so it’s another thing to keep an eye on if you’re contemplating a used Triumph in the future.