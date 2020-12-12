CFMoto is arguably one of the most innovative and technologically advanced motorcycle manufacturer in China. Ever since hiring Kiska Design to work on their fleet of motorcycles, CFMoto's sales began to increase tremendously across several markets. The bikes' stunning aesthetics mated to a slew of reliable OEM parts from well-known manufacturers like Bosch, J.Juan, KYB, and Continental, among others, elevated their quality by a huge margin.

After launching the highly anticipated 700 CL-X in several markets, CFMoto is at it again. This time, they seem to have raised the bar in terms of performance when it comes to electric scooters. In a digital event held a couple of days ago, CFMoto CEO, Lai Minjie unveiled the company's all-new brand dedicated solely to the development and production of cutting-edge EVs: Zeeho. With Zeeho, CFMoto seeks to revolutionize electric two-wheelers.

In the launch event of Zeeho, the company's first electric two-wheeler was also unveiled. The Zeeho Cyber electric scooter, designed by none other than Kiska Design, boasts futuristic and aggressive styling with the performance to boot. The new electric scooter features Zeeho's Cobra powertrain. Composed of a 10kW mid-mounted, water-cooled electric motor, the Cyber pumps out 14 horsepower and 15 ft-lbs of torque. This propels the scooter from 0 to 50 kilometers per hour (31 mph) in just 2.9 seconds, and affords it a top speed of 110 kilometers per hour (68.3 mph).

Giving the Zeeho Cyber its juice is a pouch-style 4kWh lithium-ion battery developed by Farasis Energy, an industry leader in the field of electric energy. This battery gives the scooter an impressive 130 kilometer (81 mile) range in between charges. A quick charger will also be an option when this scooter finally rolls out, boosting the charging time from 0 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. Zeeho claims that the scooter's cutting-edge battery is capable of running a total of 2,500 cycles throughout its service life.