The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been one of the best-selling bikes from the Indian company across several markets across the globe. With its barebones construction and super simple formula, the Classic 350, along with its bigger brother, the Classic 500, presents itself as quite probably the most barebones motorcycling experience out there.

A couple of months ago, Royal Enfield launched the Meteor 350–not as a replacement to the Classic range, but rather as a replacement to the Thunderbird range of cruisers. Inevitable, however, the launch of the hotly anticipated Meteor has diverted much attention away from the Classic 350. Of course, Royal Enfield, being the aggressive player that it is, has updated the Classic 350, giving it a much-needed facelift that’s sure to entice its home market in India.

With this, Royal Enfield has unveiled two new color options of the well-loved Classic cruiser: Metallo Silver and Orange Ember. Each of which look rather sleek and dashing, while remaining subtle and elegant. The two new color options are also more adventurous as opposed to the bikes previous colorways which were rather monotonous. With the new color schemes, Royal Enfield may be tapping into a younger market, as well.

The Metallo Silver color option features a sharp silver base with maroon accents across the tank and emblem. It also features blacked-out wheels with a maroon pinstripe on each rim. The Orange Ember option, on the other hand, features more blacked out parts such as the wheels and exhaust, which make the lustrous orange sheen pop even more.

The Royal Enfield Classic 359 retains its 346cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. Pumping out an adequate 20 horsepower, the bike’s docile yet capable power delivery makes it very accessible to all sorts of riders. The new Classic 350 is priced at Rs 1,83,164, or the equivalent of around $2,500 USD.