Royal Enfield’s Classic 500, Bullet 500, and Thunderbird 500 have been staples in the company’s lineup for years. However, by December, 2019, it became clear that the brand’s 500 platform was no longer commanding attention on the showroom floor. The success of adjacent Enfield models such as the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and Himalayan didn’t bode well for the half-liters either.

Bridled with Euro 5 emissions deadlines, the company put the 500 singles to rest in April, 2020. By August of the same year, Royal Enfield celebrated the Classic 500 with a special-edition Tribute Black colorway. Limited to 1,000 units worldwide, the final Classic 500 variant was only available in India and Europe, with 210 bikes making their way to the U.K., the brand’s birthplace. Each Tribute Black retailed for £5,499 (US$7,270) and included a numbered commemorative plaque.

For European, Australian, and Indian Enfield dealers, stocks wouldn’t be replenished once the current stock of Classic 500, Bullet 500, and Thunderbird 500s rolled off the lot. Nearly one year after the Tribute Black launch, Australia is still selling off its final Classic 500s. To help move units, Royal Enfield Australia is extending a deal on the brand’s Military Pannier Kit. Of course, every Classic 500 sold will come with a 2-year warranty along with 2 years of roadside assistance, but buyers can also lock down luggage for $299 AUD more.

Valued at $450 AUD, the set is composed of water-resistant waxed canvas bags and durable steel mounting hardware. Rugged metal buckles secure the inner contents and the black and olive colorways lend a utilitarian attitude to the Classic 500. From the standard trim to the Chrome variant, from the Tribute Black to the Dark, the Military Pannier Kit will fit all versions of the retro Enfield.

While the offer should spur sales of the outgoing model, it’s only available through August 15, 2021. If you’ve ever wanted a classically styled single-cylinder with road trip accommodations, it might be time to visit a Royal Enfield dealer Down Under.