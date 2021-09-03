Royal Enfield Releases Accessories Catalog For Classic 350

Royal Enfield, ever since its entry into the global market with the 650 Twins, has always been all about style and freedom of expression. It has, in fact, been one of the few manufacturers to thoroughly encourage, and even showcase custom creations based on its motorcycles. While custom Royal Enfield motorcycles are indeed becoming a more and more common sight, there's no denying that its bikes are gorgeous machines out of the box.

The same goes for its newest model, the new and improved Classic 350. This bike is responsible for keeping the company afloat in its home country of India, as well as other neighboring countries, and continues to be one of the company's best-selling models to date. With the Meteor 350 making its way to the U.S. market, and the previous generation Classic 500 briefly available in the U.S. a couple of years ago, there could be a chance that Royal Enfield will be bringing the new Classic 350 into the U.S. market.

That said, folks who have been able to place an order for the new Classic 350 will be delighted to know that the bike comes with an extensive list of aftermarket add-ons, all manufactured and sold by Royal Enfield themselves. This unlocks a whole host of opportunities for soon-to-be owners of this bike, as these accessories not only improve the aesthetics of the bike, but also make it a thoroughly versatile platform. The accessories listed for the Classic 350 truly are far and wide, and have been designed to satisfy a vast array of preferences.

A total of 35 accessories—both aesthetic and functional—have been listed on Royal Enfield's website. A few standouts include a detachable pillion seat, priced at the equivalent of just $40 USD, as well as a whole array of crash protection ranging from $40 to $70 USD. You even have the option of fitting your bike with a trick set of alloy wheels, similar to what we find in the Meteor, for the equivalent of $171 USD. As you can see, Royal Enfield is making it extremely affordable to trick out its newest classic-style machine. For the full list of aftermarket add-ons, be sure to check out RE's official website linked below.