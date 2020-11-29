Ducati is once again bolstering its presence in the Indian market by launching more BS6-compliant models to be rolled out starting next year. Revamping the entire Scrambler range, Ducati has unveiled three variants of its retro-themed street bikes for India.

Re-entering the Indian market, albeit with new color schemes is the Ducati Scrambler Icon. Now coming in a dashing red colorway, the Icon is priced at Rs 10.70 lakh—a full Rs 1.90 lakh more expensive than the outgoing BS4 model. A new variant will also be scrambling into the market in the form of the Nightshift. Bearing similar specifications to the now defunct Scrambler Full Throttle, the Nightshift, as the name suggests, features a blackout theme that gives it a stealthy and sleek aesthetic.

The Ducati Scrambler Nighshift shares the same ergonomics package as the Scrambler 1100 pro, with low, wide handlebars giving a slightly hunched over stance for an aggressive, yet comfortable riding position. Priced also at Rs 10.70 lakh, the Nightshift is best suited for those who crave a dash of sportiness and understated styling.

The last variant to receive a BS6 makeover is none other than the Desert Sled. Designed for those who want to go off-road yet maintain that retro vibe, the Desert Sled now comes in a gorgeous blue and silver color scheme. It also comes with beefier underpinnings in the form of Kayaba adjustable suspension as well as a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel wrapped in Pirelli's adventurous Scorpion Rally STR tires. The Sled now retails for Rs 11.80 lakh.

The new BS6 Ducati Scramblers all share the same 803cc mill. Employing an L-twin configuration with desmodromic valve actuation, the air-cooled twin pumps out a healthy 73 horsepower which gives the Scrambler quite a hefty punch, regardless of what trim suits your fancy.