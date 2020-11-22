The KTM 390 Adventure has been one of the most highly anticipated adventure bikes of 2020. With the technology of bigger adventurers beginning to trickle down into the smaller displacement category, not only has adventure riding become more accessible, it has become more fun and well, more adventurous as well.

That being said, KTM has finally announced the availability of the 390 Adventure in the Philippine market. A large chunk of KTM’s model lineup is actually manufactured in the Philippines. Managed by corporate giant, Ayala Corporation, KTM Philippines has a cutting edge manufacturing plant situated in Sta. Rosa city, in Laguna. Among the locally manufactured bikes include KTM’s entire 200 and 390 platform for both the Duke and RC. On top of this, the 790 Duke and 790 Adventure—both S and R variants are being manufactured locally. Of course, the 390 Adventure also gets a prime spot in the Philippine assembly line.

The 390 Adventure comes equipped with a slew of electronic rider aids which truly put it in a class above the rest. Equipped with IMU-powered traction control and cornering ABS, the 390 Adventure also comes with WP suspension that features preload and rebound adjustability on both ends. For a slight upcharge, customers could avail of KTM’s bidirectional quick shifter which makes banging through the gears extremely satisfying.

The KTM 390 Adventure comes outfitted with pretty impressive tires for a bike in its class and price range. Equipped with Continental TKC 70 rubber, it sports a class-leading adventure tire commonly found on bigger, high performance machines. The KTM 390 Adventure’s punchy power delivery, plus premium suspension and components mated to a featherweight 379 lbs truly makes for a riot both on and off-road. Priced at just P309,000, or the equivalent of $6,180 USD, this machine is by far one of the best bang for the buck adventure bikes in the market today.