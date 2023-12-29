More often than not, motorcycle enthusiasts are also tech enthusiasts. Luckily, motorcycles of today blur the lines between mobility and technology, boasting cutting-edge features and groundbreaking performance. Features found even on entry-level bikes of today were only the product of imagination a decade or so ago. These days, even beginner-friendly bikes come standard with TFT displays and rider aids.

Just like the bikes themselves, the motorcycle industry keeps moving forward. Companies keep innovating, introducing all sorts of new tech and features that make the bikes of today better than they ever were. Across the board, bikes designed for specific tasks are better at accomplishing them – sportbikes are sportier, adventure bikes are better capable of handling all sorts of terrain, and touring bikes can go the distance while enveloping you in comfort and safety. That said, let’s take a look at some of the most expensive modern-day production motorcycles.

1. Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak - $31,595

The first and most “affordable” motorcycle on our list is a bike that many riders consider their dream bike. The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak represents the very pinnacle of performance for Ducati’s adventure bike lineup. With a focus on road performance, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is equally at home munching up the miles on the highway as it is setting hot laps on the circuit. It pretty much blends everything Ducati stands for when it comes to sportbikes, while adding a touch of long-distance touring ability thanks to its upright ergonomics and large fuel tank.

When it comes to performance, the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak packs quite a punch with its 1,158cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, 90-degree, V4 engine. It does away with Ducati’s Desmodromic valve timing in exchange for regular valve-spring actuated timing in a bid to extend service intervals. However, it doesn’t compromise on performance, with 170 horsepower and 92 pound-feet of torque on tap. Of course, it comes with the whole shebang when it comes to Ducati’s race-derived technology.

2. Honda Gold Wing Tour - $32,900

If there’s one bike that’s synonymous with comfort and luxury, it’s undoubtedly the Honda Gold Wing. This bike has come quite a long way from its humble beginnings, and is now the benchmark in the grand-tourer segment. It comes with all the features you could possibly ask for from a tourer, and just keeps getting better year after year. For the 2024 model-year, it’s offered in both standard and dual-clutch transmission options, and is filled to the brim with luxurious features.

Among those features include a massive seven-inch display complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Of course, there’s built in luggage in the form of as-standard side panniers and a generous top case on the Tour variant. The bike also benefits from upright ergonomics, a commanding stance over the handlebars, and generous seating that promises to keep the rider and passenger nestled in comfort even on the longest of rides. There’s also an electronically adjustable windscreen which protects the rider from the elements.

3. BMW M 1000 RR - $37,990

Moving on to the sportier side of the spectrum, we have the BMW M 1000 RR. The cream of the crop of BMW’s supersport line, the M 1000 RR takes what’s awesome about the S 1000 RR, and dials it up to eleven. Beneath the surface, it’s well and truly an S 1000 RR, but BMW throws in fancy carbon-fiber wheels, lightweight and powerful brakes, lightened bodywork with enhanced aerodynamics, and a race-derived electronics package, just to name a few.

In terms of performance, the M 1000 RR is rocking a 999cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four engine that pumps out a whopping 205 horsepower and 83 pound-feet of torque. It keeps tabs on all this power with a sophisticated slew of electronics. Thanks to its inertial measurement unit (IMU), it’s able to tailor ABS, traction control, and other performance-oriented rider aids, depending on the lean angle, pitch, and yaw of the motorcycle. Naturally, all this tech comes at a cost, and the bike’s price tag clearly reflects this.

4. MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR - $38,198

While we’re on the topic of sportbikes, let’s take a look at a naked streetfighter from boutique Italian manufacturer MV Agusta. The Brutale 1000 RR stands as an embodiment of excess – radical styling, neck-snapping performance, and a comprehensive suite of performance-focused electronics. Its styling alone is enough to make even non-enthusiasts do a double take, and wait ‘til we look at its spec sheet.

This carbon fiber-clad naked sportbike is powered by a 998cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four cylinder engine pumping out a healthy 205 horsepower and 85 pound-feet of torque. The high-revving engine promises instantaneous throttle response thanks to a lightened crankshaft, while rocketing from a stop is made easy thanks to launch control. Other features include fully adjustable ride modes, as well as Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes.

5. KTM RC 8C - $39,599

The next bike on our list isn’t a fire-breathing supersport, but rather, a well-balanced race bike that’s designed solely for the race track. KTM’s all about motorsport, and this is evident in its motto “Ready To Race.” That said, the KTM RC 8C is a bike that aims to provide the most diehard to track riding aficionados with a thoroughly capable track machine. To do this, KTM didn’t opt for insane amounts of power, but rather, a well-balanced setup that makes use of some tried and tested technology.

The KTM RC 8C is powered by a familiar engine – the 889cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine found in the KTM 890 series also known as the LC8C. With 133 horsepower and 72 pound-feet of torque on tap, it offers just the right amount of power for spirited outings on the race track, while keeping the bike manageable for intermediate to advanced riders.

6. Ducati Panigale V4 R - $44,995

WorldSBK aficionados are no strangers to Ducati’s consecutive successes on the race track, and the Ducati Panigale V4 R is the very reason for Ducati’s success. For all intents and purposes, it’s a street legal race bike built according to the homologation requirements of the FIM WorldSBK, and so it has quite a few differences from the regular Panigale V4. For starters, it has a smaller, higher-revving engine, a lighter build, and advanced electronics that make it an absolute track missile.

More specifically, it’s powered by a 998cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, V4 engine with Ducati’s renowned Desmodromic valve actuation. With its stock exhaust fitted, it pumps out 218 horsepower, however, part of the charm of this bike is that it comes with a racing exhaust that bumps power up to 237 horsepower and 87 pound-feet of torque. Of course, we find all the premium race-ready features like Ohlins suspension, Brembo brakes, and a comprehensive electronics suite.

7. Kawasaki Ninja H2 R - $57,500

The Kawasaki Ninja has become synonymous with sportbikes, so much so that the word “Ninja” has become an all-encompassing name for fully faired sportbikes, at least for non-enthusiasts. That being said, not all Ninjas are made equal, and the Ninja H2 R stands as the most powerful, and not to mention most expensive, bike to bear the Ninja name.

Ever since its launch back in 2014, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 R has held the crown of the world’s fastest production motorcycle. It’s powered by a 998cc, liquid-cooled four-banger with a dirty little secret: forced induction. Thanks to the bike’s supersonic supercharger, the H2 R pumps out a whopping 326 horsepower and 121.5 pound-feet of torque, by far the most powerful production sportbike in existence today. With that being said, if you have close to $60,000 burning a massive hole in your pocket, you could add the world’s fastest production motorcycle to your collection – but you’ll have to use it exclusively on closed circuits.

8. Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini - $68,000

Ducatis are expensive on their own, but when Ducati teams up with yet another Italian icon – in this case, Lamborghini – well, you have yourself a recipe for a money pit. This is exactly what the $68,000 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is all about. Based on the hypernaked sportbike Streetfighter V4, the Lamborghini edition slaps on a fancy paint job inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO.

Only 630 of these Lambo-inspired Streetfighters will ever be produced, and each of them packs a punch with Ducati’s revered 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale, 90-degree V4 engine. It cranks out 208 horsepower and 90.4 pound-feet of torque, and given its impressive power to weight ratio, may very well be capable of not just keeping up with, but even outrunning the Lamborghini Huracan.

9. Boss Hoss Super Sport 496 - $68,900



If cruisers are your thing but you also have an insatiable craving for horsepower, then the Boss Hoss Super Sport 496 could be the bike for you. This V8-powered motorcycle is all about excessive performance, and with several engine options on offer, you can tailor fit this bike exactly to your wants and desires. In its base spec, it’s fitted with a massive GM LS3 engine with 445 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque on tap.

Pair this with its laid-back cruiser styling, tall handlebars, and forward controls, and you have a recipe for a machine that’s all about neck-breaking straight line speed. Of course, to handle all this power, the Super Sport 496 gets beefed up suspension and brakes – sensible upgrades to ensure some semblance of safety.

10. Bimota TESI H2 - $70,370

What do you do if the Kawasaki Ninja H2 just isn’t fancy and exclusive enough for your preferences? Well, perhaps you could consider the Bimota Tesi H2. This bike is essentially the supercharged Kawasaki beneath the surface, but packs quite a lot of technology and design enhancements. Chief of which is the billet aluminum swingarm that serves as the front suspension. This unique design is said to improve handling and eliminate brake dive when entering corners.

As for the bike’s performance, it pumps out 231 horsepower by way of a 998cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, four-banger – the same engine we find in the Ninja H2. Of course, it also gets a bunch of electronic rider aids, fully adjustable suspension, and Brembo Stylema monoblock calipers.

11. Arch Motorcycle KRGT-1 - $85,000

Arch Motorcycle’s bikes have always been known for blending cruiser aesthetics with impressive performance, and the KRGT-1 stands as one of the most iconic bikes in the brand’s lineup. It makes use of a myriad of billet aluminum components to ensure maximum rigidity and minimal weight, while making use of an engine that delivers uncompromising amounts of power and torque. Although Arch doesn’t give claimed power and torque figures, the S&S Cycle T124 45-degree downdraft fuel-injected V-Twin engine is said to produce 122 horsepower and 115.3 pound-feet of torque.

To ensure power is sent to the ground effectively, the Arch KRGT-1 rolls on lightweight BST carbon fiber wheels, and gets fully adjustable front and rear suspension co-developed with Ohlins. The brakes come from ISR, and consist of a pair of six-piston monoblock calipers up front and a single four-piston caliper at the rear. The brakes are governed by dual-channel ABS from Bosch.

12. Indian Challenger RR King of the Baggers - $92,229

Those of you who’ve seen the bikes in MotoAmerica’s King of the Baggers in action will have surely been awestruck by the way these massive bikes move around the circuit. Indian Motorcycle has always been a force to be reckoned with in this racing series, and in 2023, the brand unleashed the Challenger RR King of the Baggers, a track-only motorcycle built to the same specs as the actual race bike.

It was developed in partnership with S&S Cycle, and features the PowerPlus V-twin engine complete with a 112-cubic-inch bore kit, CNC ported cylinder heads, and S&S camshafts. Race-ready suspension consisting of an Ohlins FGR250 fork and Ohlins TTX rear shock ensure superior track performance, while Brembo M4 calipers up front and a Hayes rear caliper bring the bike to a confident stop.

13. Ducati Superleggera V4 - $100,000

The next bike on our list isn’t just expensive, it’s considered by many as the crown jewel of Ducati’s supersport lineup. Indeed, we’ve talked about the Ducati Superleggera V4 on multiple occasions, and it seems that every year Ducati unveils a new one, it just keeps getting lighter, more powerful, and yes, more expensive.

As for the 2023 iteration of the bike, it’s packing quite a punch with lightweight carbon fiber parts, premium, fully adjustable suspension and brakes, and of course, a potent engine. It’s powered by Ducati’s Desmosedici Stradale engine, which is a 998cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, 90-degree V4 unit pumping out staggering 224 horsepower. Of course, as its name suggests, the Superleggera has been stripped of the non-essentials to drop its weight down to an impressive 335 pounds with the racing kit (non-street-legal setup due to straight-pipe exhaust).

14. Arch 1s - $128,000

Up next is another model from Arch Motorcycle. The 1s is currently the most expensive, most powerful, and most technologically advanced bike in Arch’s lineup. Best described as a rocket on two wheels, it has a streamlined, long-wheelbase with flowing bodywork that makes it look like its blasting down the road sitting still. It’s not a sportbike, but at the same time, it isn’t a cruiser. You could very well say that the Arch 1s is on a league of its own – blending cruiser-inspired styling with cutting-edge performance.

It’s packing a massive S&S 124-cubic-inch (2,032cc), 450-degree V-twin engine which sends power to the rear wheel via a dry-clutch equipped six-speed manual gearbox. The massive engine is housed in a tubular steel frame with a CNC-machined subframe ensuring a lightweight yet rigid build. It features suspension components from Ohlins, brakes from ISR, and lightweight carbon fiber wheels from BST.

15. Combat Motors Wraith - $165,000



The Combat Motors Wraith is unlike any other motorcycle not just because of its looks, but also because of the technology found within it. Everything about this bike is loud – from its looks to its engine. Speaking of which, it’s powered by yet another S&S mill, this time, a large 132 cubic-inch (2,163 cc) V-twin engine with an output of 108 horsepower and 144 pound-feet of torque. The engine is housed in a very unique frame, which also serves as the bike’s bodywork, which is a machined aluminum monocoque structure. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a robust if not archaic five-speed manual gearbox.

Similar to the models of Arch Motorcycle, the Wraith rolls on carbon fiber BST wheels, and is suspended by Racetech hardware front and rear. The front fork is a double-wishbone cantilever unit that boasts full adjustability, while the rear is a CNC aluminum swingarm also with full adjustability. This heavyweight tips the scales at 560 pounds, but comes to a confident stop thanks to Beringer braking components.