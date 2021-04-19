As anyone who’s shopped for motorcycle gear knows, it can get expensive. Even if you aren’t buying one-piece leathers to head to the track, those costs can quickly add up. If you crash, you’ll be glad you were protected—but buying all-new gear can still take a big financial bite. While some insurance companies cover gear, there’s a lot of variation.

If you’re in France, you may already know that Mutuelle des Motards offers some motorcycle gear coverage with its policies. The company has covered helmets and other motorcycle safety gear such as jackets, pants, boots, and gloves under various policies since 2018. If you purchase the Authentik, 100%, Maxiscoot, Side by Side, Starter, or Urban Scoot 125 policies, you’ll automatically receive up to € 1,000 (about $1,204) in gear reimbursement in the event of a crash.

Airbag vests, including gas cartridges that must be replaced in the event of deployment, are also covered. Interestingly, Mutuelle des Motards also says that waterproof overjackets or other equipment you wear to keep warm on cold days are also covered under this policy. To make claims, you’ll need receipts to present to the company, but that’s a totally reasonable expectation.

If you prefer additional coverage, you can add the Optimal Driver Equipment add-on to your policy for € 45 a year (or just over $54). That bumps your available gear coverage up to € 2,000 (about $2,407), which could come in very handy if you have a particularly high-end helmet or other gear that you like to ride with on a regular basis.

Insurance coverage on gear is especially helpful if you’re concerned about safety, because it encourages riders to buy new gear if it gets trashed in a crash. When money is a concern, it’s easy to make those suboptimal choices that aren’t as safe as they could be, just because you have bills you need to pay. An insurance plan that offers this kind of reimbursement can therefore make a big difference in safety.