Piaggio Group Americas issued a recall on certain 2020 and 2021 Vespa GTS and GTV 300 models due to a potential for reduced braking efficiency after prolonged periods of inactivity.

According to files published by the National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA), Piaggio is recalling all 483 scooters affected. 100 percent of these scoots have a manufacturing defect that led to improperly galvanized brake lines installed during a specific period on the Vespa assembly line.

The issue arose from warranty claims Piaggio received from its dealer network, noting that front and sometimes rear brake levers had an unusual amount of extended play after long periods of inactivity—thus resulting in reduced braking efficiency, and greater potential for a crash.

The factory performed tests and identified that an incorrect galvanization process was used on brake lines installed between May 5, 2020 and September 23, 2020. This faulty process allowed hydrogen to build up, and then release inside the brake system—resulting in bubbles.

As most riders are aware, bubbles in your brake lines are no good. Increased travel in your brake levers while you are braking can result in increased braking distances, which can also increase your risk of a crash.

Recall 20V-617 affects 2020 and 2021 Piaggio Vespa GTS and GTV 300s produced between May 5, 2020 and September 23, 2020. Affected VINs range from ZAPMA39M3L5100671 to ZAPMA39M3M5201582, and are non-sequential.

Piaggio is addressing this problem by notifying owners, and having authorized dealers test the O-ring, replace the brake fluid and bleed the brake system, and possibly also replace the brake lines as needed, free of charge. The recall begins on October 21, 2020.

Affected owners can contact Piaggio directly at 1-212-380-4433 regarding Piaggio recall number PP2ZZQ2003_GTS/GTV. You may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

Source: NHTSA