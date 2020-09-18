Are you shopping for a new action cam to record all your amazing exploits? If so, you may want to consider the GoPro Hero9 Black, the action cam company’s latest, greatest, and biggest offering to date. We’re not talking unwieldy size here, but it does pack some useful stuff into that newly embiggened frame that you’ll want to know about.

Among its features are a sensor that can deliver 5K video and 20 megapixel photos, as well as HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilization with in-camera horizon leveling. Other nice things include a new front-facing display, a larger rear display, and a claimed 30 percent increase in battery life. Also, it comes in a neat reusable case instead of a bunch of plastic that you have to slice up and dispose of. Good job, GoPro!

What’s all this new newness going to cost you? That depends on if you subscribe to GoPro (the service formerly known as GoPro Plus, which has now dropped the “Plus”) or not. For those unfamiliar, a GoPro subscription includes unlimited cloud storage of GoPro photos and video at original quality, no-questions-asked camera replacement, enhanced live-streaming on GoPro’s live-streaming service, and up to 50 percent off mounts and accessories for your GoPro through GoPro.com.

MSRP for the Hero9 Black is $449.99, or $349.98 with a one-year subscription to GoPro. That sub costs $49.99 if billed annually (there’s also a monthly option available), so if this was a thing you were going to buy anyway, it’ll save you $50 right off the bat.

To be clear, we haven’t experienced the Hero9 Black for ourselves—but plenty of reviewers have. This video review from tech publication the Verge covers a bunch of pros and cons, with useful added perspective since the reviewer has quite a few previous action cams to compare it with.

Sources: YouTube, GoPro