Small bikes have been dominating the global market lately. With more and more models like the KTM 200 Duke and Yamaha MT-03 making their global debuts recently, it goes without saying that small bikes are no longer solely reserved for beginner riders. To add to the already growing selection of small bikes, Chinese-owned Italian brand, Benelli, is launching the Leoncino 250 in the global market.

Initially launched in China, the little Leoncino is priced at 19,990 Chinese Yuan. As such, we can expect it to sell in the ballpark of around $3,000 USD, if it does make its way Stateside. Among the notable features of the bike would be its 250cc single cylinder engine which pumps out a spritely 27 horsepower and 15 ft-lbs of torque. The bike also comes with a slew of premium hardware ranging from a tubular steel trellis frame, to 41mm inverted forks upfront.

The Benelli Leoncino 250 also comes in five fancy color schemes which give it a nice, modern touch that contrasts with its retro styling. Customers have the option of choosing either red, gray, white, brown, and silver with pink wheels. The bike is also adorned with LED headlights and taillights, as well as a fully digital instrument cluster.

Performance wise, we cane expect the Benelli Leoncino 250 to be a lightweight, flickable, and responsive motorcycle capable of spirited rides on twisty roads. Weighing in at just 155kg dry, its weight is extremely manageable at low and high speeds. Its 150 width rear and 110 width front tire put it at par with other bikes of similar displacement. Of course, front and rear disc brakes equipped with ABS come standard.