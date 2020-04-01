To say that the current health crisis is having an important impact on the motorcycle industry is an understatement. With almost all motorcycle production around the globe at a standstill, the financial impact some of these companies are going to face will be tremendous. Hearing of shut downs and layoffs has sadly become the norm lately but when one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers announces it will be absent from two of the biggest motorcycle shows in the world, it stings a little.

On April 1, 2020, BMW Motorrad announced that it will not participate at Intermot and EICMA 2020, scheduled later this year. No, it’s not a twisted joke. The news was confirmed by the BMW Motorrad Italy marketing manager and the BMW Motorrad Canada public relations’ representative.

“Manufacturers in all industries across the globe are in the midst of making adjustments to a new reality and a challenging year ahead,” said BMW Canada PR, Robert Dexter. BMW therefore becomes the first bike manufacturer to officially cancel its presence at the two major European shows.

BMW’s press release is brief and explains that the decision stems from the current climate of uncertainty caused by the pandemic (read: we have no idea what things will be like next week, let alone in six months.) All future unveilings and premieres will instead take place on “alternative” platforms which will allow the House of Munich to plan ahead without having to rely on the pandemic’s evolution to make decisions.

“BMW Motorrad will present the world premieres and product highlights planned for these motorcycle shows on alternative platforms in autumn 2020. In doing so, the company will increasingly rely on its own formats and digital communication channels,” the company wrote in the press release.

Several manufacturers including Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and KTM have turned to digital platforms to introduce their latest products. For instance, Ducati streamed a live technical presentation of the new Streetfighter V4 while Honda and Suzuki hosted “virtual” motorcycle shows.

As we write this, BMW has yet to confirm what form these future events will take. The plan to unveil the new R18 cruiser on April 3, 2020, seems unaffected by the decision and should proceed online as scheduled.

Source: BMW Motorrad