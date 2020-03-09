Governments around the world are taking increasingly more serious measures to protect their respective populations from the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic. From tightening border controls to emitting travel bans to cancelling events, every country affected by the bug is on high alert. Within a matter of days, Italy became the European epicenter for the disease after the number of cases exploded, now ranking third in the world after China and South Korea. Italian authorities have now signed an order to limit the movements of a quarter of its population.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has ordered a lockdown on its second-most populous province alongside 14 neighboring others in the hopes of slowing down the spread of COVID-19. The quarantine affects 16 million people which will likely have an impact on the country’s business activities.

Before the lockdown, despite taking safety measures to limit the number of visitors in their facilities, Italian motorcycle manufacturers’ production hadn’t been affected by the epidemic. None of the companies have announced that the measure affected their activities yet but the lockdown could ultimately result in slower or even halted activities as travel is extremely limited within and between the quarantined zones.

The companies we are currently watching are Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, and MV Agusta that all have their HQs in the quarantined provinces. Considering Aprilia has its office in Noale, Veneto, Moto Guzzi in Lake Como, Lombardy, and MV Agusta in Schirana, Lombardy, the three companies could see their ranks diminish as people’s movements are limited and controlled. We reached out to Piaggio for a comment on the matter but have yet to hear back.

According to AlJazeera, people traveling between provinces without a valid, “not deferrable” reason will be fined. "This is not a ban on any movement, but citizens will have to justify them," Prime Minister Conte was quoted saying.

As for Ducati, the province of Bologna where the company has its office has been spared from the lockdown, at least for now. We will report back as the situation evolves in Northern Italy and as we hear from the companies potentially affected.

Sources: AlJazeera, BBC, The Guardian, Visordown, The Local, Worldometers