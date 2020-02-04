The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy was first introduced in 1990. The model designed by Willie G. Davidson and Louie Netz featured the company’s first shotgun exhausts and flare fender and gained popularity thanks to its appearance on the silver screen in two Terminator movies. 2020 marks what Harley calls one of its most popular models’ 30th year on the market and the birthday deserves a special celebration. For the occasion, the Motor Company introduces a limited-edition Fat Boy, aptly dubbed 30th Anniversary.

The special edition takes the Fat Boy to the dark side with a fully blacked-out look, from the Satin Black 21-inch dish at the front to the Onyx Black dual exhaust at the back. The model uses the same Softail chassis as the standard Fat Boy and runs on the same Milwaukee Eight 114 engine—with a blacked out block, of course. There is some light in all the darkness thanks to the addition of subtle bronze accents that allow the badging to stand out.

If you want to partake in the celebration, you’ll have to act quickly as the special edition Softail will be limited to a 2,500-units run. Pricing on the 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 30th Anniversary starts at $21,949.

2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

The Motor Company also took the opportunity to announce that the CVO Road Glide will receive a slew of updates for 2020. The list includes H-D Connect compatibility which allows owners to pair up their phone with the bike, Harley’s Reflex Defensive Rider Systems, heated Kahuna hand grips, a Boom! Audio 30K Bluetooth headset, a new fuel tank console with lighted CVO badging, and a new Sand Dune livery. Pricing on the updated 2020 CVO Road Glide starts at $40,999.

Harley-Davidson hasn’t confirmed availability but both models are now listed on the manufacturer’s website which, we can suppose, means they are now up for grabs.