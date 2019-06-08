July 14, 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of Easy Rider—and to celebrate, Fathom Events and Sony Pictures Entertainment are releasing a newly-restored 4K version into theaters again for just two nights, on July 14th and 17th.

400 theaters around the US will be showing the film, complete with a new introduction from co-writer and star Peter Fonda to mark this special occasion. The restoration was first presented at Cannes Classics 2019, and was done from the original 35mm film negative by Sony Pictures Entertainment in collaboration with Cineteca di Bologna.

Directed by the late, great Dennis Hopper, the film was co-written by Hopper, Peter Fonda, and Terry Southern. It starred Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, and Jack Nicholson in a role that scored him an Oscar nomination. It also featured a very early role for the actress Karen Black.

Legendary film critic Roger Ebert wrote in a re-review of the film in 1994,

“Then and now, "Easy Rider" comes alive while the Nicholson character is in the movie. That night around the campfire, he samples grass for the first time ("Lord have mercy, is that what that is?") and then explains his theory that extraterrestrials walk among us. He uses a confiding tone, sharing outrageous information as if he's conferring a favor; it would become his trademark.”

Historically, the film received an additional Oscar nom for Best Original Screenplay. In our modern era, it currently holds an 89% certified fresh rating among critics on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. In 1998, the film was officially added to the National Film Registry, and the American Film Institute lists it on its 100 Greatest American Movies of All Time.

If you want to experience this 4K restoration for yourself, you can get tickets to a theater near you at the Fathom Events official website.

Source: Fathom Events