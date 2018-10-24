Hide press release Show press release

Introducing the Scrambler 1200 XC and Scrambler 1200 XE line up, all-new benchmark-setting

motorcycles that represent a first for dual-purpose capability and modern custom style. These

beautiful new 1200 scramblers deliver a category-redefining level of performance, specification

and finish, fused with Triumph’s iconic Scrambler DNA and all the capability of a genuine

adventure motorcycle.

Built to deliver a sublime riding experience on every road, and packed with class-leading

specification and state-of-the-art technology, these new modern classics take the

legend that Triumph started to a whole new level. The first of a new generation, and the best in

every dimension. The real deal is here.

· Two new benchmark setting Scramblers

o 1200 Scrambler XC – built with an all-road & off-road focus

o 1200 Scrambler XE – built to be just as great on the road but with even

more extreme off-road capability

· Thrilling performance

o High Power 1200cc Bonneville twin engine, with dedicated Scrambler tune,

delivering 90 PS @ 7,400 rpm

o Incredible torque output of 110 Nm @ 3,950rpm

o Sculpted high level exhaust and a signature twin Scrambler soundtrack

· Category dominating capability

o Class-leading state-of-the-art technology including;

- 2nd generation TFT instruments

- 6 riding modes, including Off-Road Pro on the XE

- Optimized cornering ABS and cornering traction control on the XE

- IMU and fully integrated technology system

- All LED lighting, including signature DRL headlight

- Intuitive switch cubes & 5-way joystick

- Illuminated backlit switches

- Torque-assist clutch

- Keyless ignition

- Cruise control

- USB charging socket

- Heated grips as standard on the XE and accessory fitted on the XC

- World’s first motorcycle integrated GoPro control system, Triumph’s first

turn-by-turn navigation system and Bluetooth phone and music operation

(all enabled by an accessory Bluetooth connectivity module)

o Class leading specification and equipment

- Öhlins first-in-class long travel fully adjustable RSU

- Showa fully adjustable long travel forks

- Brembo twin M50 radial monobloc front calipers

- Crafted long-travel aluminum swingarm

- Dedicated Scrambler frame

- Folding foot controls, adjustable on the XE

- High-specification side laced wheels

- Category-first 21” front wheel, with adventure-focused tubeless tires

- Handbook approved Pirelli Scorpion Rally Tyres

· First-in-class ‘modern classic’ and ‘adventure’ capable dual purpose motorcycles

· Breath-taking Scrambler style

o Category leading finish and detailing

o 21st century scrambler-defining custom style

o Iconic silhouette and sculpted high level twin exhaust system

o Seamless fuel tank with brushed aluminium Monza-style filler cap

and brushed stainless strap

· Built for riders to personalise

o 80+ new Scrambler accessories

o Two new inspiration kits

- The ‘Escape’ inspiration kit, with luggage set-up for touring

- The ‘Extreme’ inspiration kit, for even more off-road focused set-up

THE ORIGINAL SCRAMBLERS & GENESIS FOR TODAY’S SCRAMBLER SCENE

Born from an unparalleled blood line, the new Scrambler 1200 line-up can trace its roots directly

back to the original Scrambler scene in the early 1960’s, where Triumph played a pivotal role and

set the template for what made a scrambler great.

Building the leading bikes of the day, stripped back with straight-through ‘twin pipes’ fitted high or

low sling and chopped off – Triumphs were the original and real desert sleds. These inspired the

world’s first production scramblers, with the Bonneville T-120TT, T120C and the TR6’C’. And

these were the bikes that Steve McQueen took to the desert, that Bud Ekins raced and won on,

in the dirt, and that competed in the most challenging desert races of all time - the Baja 1000.

In 2006, with the launch of the very first ‘modern era’ Scrambler, Triumph again delivered the

genesis of a new category. This triggered the world of Scramblers we see today and a whole

new global fan base, from urban riders to movie stars, all in love with that iconic Triumph

scrambler style and timeless silhouette.

TWO BENCHMARK SETTING NEW SCRAMBLER 1200s

Two all-new models comprise the Triumph Scrambler 1200 line-up. The Scrambler 1200 XC,

which is built for the road and for real off-road riding fun, and the range-topping Scrambler 1200

XE, which takes the specification to the highest level and its off-road capability and scrambling

credentials to the very top of the motorcycling world.

THRILLING PERFORMANCE

Both new Scramblers deliver category leading torque and a dedicated ‘scrambler tune’ courtesy

of the latest generation Bonneville High Power 1200cc engine. The charismatic 270° firing

interval ensures a smooth, linear power delivery from the slick six-speed gearbox.

Evolved specifically for the Scrambler, the 1200 engine provides 90 PS @ 7,400 rpm, which is

12.5% more power than the Bonneville T120 and an incredible 38% more than the 2019 Street

Scrambler.

Additionally, the Scrambler 1200 power plant is tuned to deliver ‘high torque’ off-road and on, low

down and across the mid-range, with peak torque of 110Nm at a low 3,950 rpm. This is also

greater that the Street Scrambler by 37.5%.

Delivering the Scrambler soundtrack is a beautifully crafted twin high level exhaust system with

stainless steel headers and brushed stainless steel silencers for a deep punchy scrambler sound.

Just like all the new generation Bonnevilles, the Scrambler 1200 engine delivers leading modern

classic capability with ride-by-wire, as well as a sensitively incorporated liquid cooling system for

enhanced performance and cleaner, more fuel efficient riding.

Both Scrambler 1200 models also feature a high first major service interval of

10,000 miles/16,000 km.

CATEGORY DOMINATING CAPABILITY

Taking the capability to the highest level, the Scrambler 1200s feature a class-leading standard

of rider focused technology, including:

- 2nd generation TFT instruments

Both models feature Triumph’s latest generation full-colour TFT instruments,

with a stylish design and two information layout design themes that can be

personalised. This includes an all-new feature that allows the rider to update

the start-up screen message with their name.

- Up to 6 riding modes, including ‘Off-Road Pro’

Both models feature Road, Rain, Off-Road, Sport and Rider-configurable riding

modes which adjust the throttle response, ABS settings and traction control setting

to suit rider preference and riding conditions.

On top of these 5 modes, the Scrambler 1200 XE also features the ‘Off-Road Pro’

mode, which delivers our most off-road focused set up for advanced adventure

riding and scrambling. The ‘Off-Road Pro’ mode turns ABS and traction control off,

and uses the ‘Off-Road’ throttle map.

- Optimised Cornering ABS – supported by an IMU (XE only)

Exclusive to the Scrambler XE is the Optimised Cornering ABS, fitted as standard.

This maintains the optimum braking performance, whatever the lean angle.

The Scrambler 1200 XC features switchable ABS and its three ABS modes are

selected manually via the Rider-configurable riding mode.

- Optimised Cornering Traction Control – supported by an IMU (XE only)

The Scrambler 1200 XE also features Optimised Cornering Traction Control as

standard, which automatically adapts the level of traction control depending on the

riding conditions. This maintains the optimum level of traction control for the lean

angle of the bike.

The Scrambler XC features instead switchable traction control with five ride modes,

which are selected manually via the Rider-configurable riding mode.

- IMU – Inertial Measurement Unit (XE only)

An advanced Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), developed in partnership with

Continental, supports the optimum function of the Optimised Cornering ABS and

Traction Control on the Scrambler 1200 XE. This takes constant measurements of

roll, pitch, yaw, lean angle and acceleration rates, responding with appropriate

active safety features.

- All LED lighting with *DRL headlight

Both Scrambler 1200 models come with all LED lighting, including 5 inch headlight,

tail light with new more attractive diffused opacity detailing, and indicators (in

applicable markets).

The headlight also incorporates LED Daytime Running Lights (*in applicable

markets) which provides excellent visibility and a distinctive light profile.

- Illuminated backlit switches

The switches on both Scrambler models are backlit from LEDs housed inside

the switch cubes, enhancing rider interaction and improving control by giving

a soft glow in all lighting conditions.

- Torque assist clutch

Designed to reduce clutch lever effort for the rider, bringing a lighter touch and feel

to the clutch and making it easier to ride, and for longer.

- Keyless ignition

Triumph’s keyless ignition system is fitted as standard on both models. The

system recognises the proximity of the keyless fob and then enables ignition via

the switch cube mounted start button. There is also the ability to disable the key’s

wireless transmission function at the touch of a button for even greater security.

- Heated grips

Heated grips are also fitted as standard to the Scrambler 1200 XE, and are

available as an accessory on the Scrambler 1200 XC. These are neatly integrated

with a button on the left hand grip providing greater rider comfort, with two modes.

- Cruise control

Electronic cruise control is fitted as standard to both Scrambler models. This is

a single button system fitted into the left hand switch cube. This feature can be

easily accessed while riding for maximum convenience and safety.

- USB charging

Both new Scramblers feature a 5 vault USB power socket for charging personal

equipment. This is integrated into a new foam lined storage box under the seat.

- World’s first integrated GoPro control system

A world’s first for any motorcycle – Triumph introduces an integrated GoPro

control system, facilitating GoPro camera operation, which is facilitated by an

accessory fitted connectivity Bluetooth module.

The connection and control is displayed on the TFT instruments, enabling

intuitive video and photo operation via the switchgear.

- Turn-by-turn navigation system

Another Triumph first comes with the introduction of an integrated turn-by-turn

navigation system powered by Google™ – their first motorcycle manufacturer

partnership. The navigation system is facilitated through an accessory fitted

Bluetooth connectivity module.

Once the rider has selected the route on the Triumph app and set-off, the

instruments present turn symbols on the screen using simple graphic icons.

With this system, the rider has at their disposal a navigation system, a routeplanner, their final destination and points of interest such as hotels, petrol

stations and restaurants.

- Triumph app

For iOS and Android phones, riders can download for free the all new Triumph

app, which delivers the connected navigation function. The navigation, route

planner, final destination and points of interest (hotels, fuel, restaurants etc.) are

all controlled by the rider through this app.

- Integrated phone and music operation

The new Scrambler 1200s both feature full Bluetooth phone integration, with clear

display on the colour TFT instruments, and intuitive phone operation via the

switchgear, allowing the rider to select music, control the volume and take calls.

This is facilitated through an accessory fitted connectivity Bluetooth module.

CLASS LEADING SPECIFICATION & EQUIPMENT

With a unique Öhlins collaboration, plus a dedicated new Scrambler chassis tailored for focused

off-road capability and comfortable rider ergonomics, the new Scrambler 1200s have been

developed to deliver a first-in-class dual purpose ‘classic and adventure’ capability.

Both models feature totally unique new fully-adjustable twin-spring Öhlins rear suspension units

that deliver category leading wheel travel and suspension capability, for amazing off-road

capability and ground clearance.

The more extreme off-road oriented XE version delivers 250mm wheel travel, and the dual

purpose XC delivers 200mm. Both models are equipped with piggy-back reservoirs.

‘’The twin spring Öhlins RSU on the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 combines new technology

with inspiration from 70's motocross to deliver high performance and long suspension travel

capability.

Our testing team were amazed with the performance of the new 1200 Scramblers, and

considered them to be actually more capable off-road than many of the adventure bikes they had

tested.’’

Emil Åberg

ÖHLINS

Key Account manager – MC OEM

Both Scramblers also feature a new crafted long travel aluminium swingarm, which is longer on

the XE version, making the new XC and XE truly capable in all riding conditions.

Topping off the high-specification engineering innovation there are premium Brembo M50 radial

monobloc calipers, folding foot controls which are adjustable on the XE model, and first-in-class

tubeless tyres and spoked 21’ inch front wheel.

BREATH-TAKING SCRAMBLER STYLE

These bikes have absolutely Scrambler-defining modern custom style with category leading

finish and detailing, setting a new template for what a 21st century Scrambler should look like.

Incorporating all of the original Scrambler design DNA and iconic silhouette the new XC

and XE feature a host of signature scrambler details, including:

- New design ‘seamless’ sculpted Scrambler fuel tank,

with classic scrambler tank ‘cut-away’ features

- Beautifully engineered side-laced wheels

- Brushed aluminium Monza-style filler cap

- Brushed stainless steel tank strap

- Classic bench seat

Reflecting its top-of-the-range status, the Scrambler 1200 XE comes with even more

premium details, including being the first bike to carry the iconic Triumph triangle badge

on the tank, plus:

- Hand guards with aluminium brace

- Brembo MCS lever

- Silver handlebar finish with black anodised risers and clamp

- And gold coloured forks

Both Scramblers come in a choice of two alternative premium twin-paint schemes

- Scrambler 1200 XC

· Jet Black and Matt Black

· Khaki Green and Brooklands Green

- Scrambler 1200 XE

· Fusion White and Brooklands Green

· Cobalt Blue and Jet Black

80+ DEDICATED NEW SCRAMBLER CUSTOM ACCESSORIES

The new Scrambler 1200 XC and XE have been designed with personalisation at heart,

with more than 80 accessories to deliver more rugged off-road focus, more style

and more everyday usability.

The off-road accessories include:

- High level front mudguard

- Stainless steel engine bars

- Headlight grille

Styling and practicality accessories include:

- Connectivity Bluetooth module

- Arrow carbon fibre silencer

- Indicator relocation kit

- Handlebar brace

- Number board.

For longer distance escapes and daily practicality, accessories include:

- New developed rugged panniers

- Rugged tank bag

- 30 litre roll bag.

TWO NEW INSPIRATION KITS

To showcase the dual-character of the bikes, we’ve created a set of two exciting inspiration kits

to use as the starting point for riders to design their own Scrambler 1200 custom, or to have fitted

as a complete set – the fully loaded Escape kit and the off-road, stripped back Extreme kit.

‘Escape’ inspiration kit

Bringing an adventure touring style, the ‘Escape’ inspiration kit features a host of new

Scrambler 1200 accessories. Including:

- Rugged pannier and fitting kit

- Handguards kit

- Grab rack kit

- LED fog lamps

- Centre stand

- Flyscreen and mounting kit

‘Extreme’ inspiration kit

Showcasing the more overtly off-road and stripped back custom style accessories, including:

- Arrow carbon silencer (homologated)

- Aluminium radiator guard

- Machined oil filler cap

- High front mudguard

- Black handlebar brace

- LED indicator kit and rear light relocation kit

- Side stand base extension

- Stainless steel dresser bar

- Headlight grille

- Headlight bezel

Bonneville Collection Clothing: Scrambler Range

Adding to the hugely popular Bonneville clothing collection, Triumph has developed a dedicated

range of Scrambler 1200 clothing, with a selection of short sleeve t-shirts, checkerboard goggles

and a collection of riding and casual wear for men and women.Specifications

SCRAMBLER 1200 XC SCRAMBLER 1200 XE Engine Type Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270°

crank angle parallel twin Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270°

crank angle parallel twin Capacity 1200 cc 1200 cc Bore/Stroke 97.6 x 80.0 mm 97.6 x 80.0 mm Compression Ratio 11.0:1 11.0:1 Maximum Power 90 PS / 89 Bhp (66.2 kW) @ 7,400

rpm 90 PS / 89 Bhp (66.2 kW) @ 7,400

rpm Maximum Torque 110 Nm @ 3,950 rpm 110 Nm @ 3,950 rpm Fuel system Multipoint sequential electronic fuel

injection Multipoint sequential electronic fuel

injection Exhaust Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system

with brushed high level silencers Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system

with brushed high level silencers Final drive X ring chain X ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate assist clutch Wet, multi-plate assist clutch Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed Frame Tubular steel with aluminium cradles Tubular steel with aluminium cradles Swingarm Twin-sided, aluminium, 547mm long Twin-sided, aluminium, 579mm long Front Wheel Tubeless 36-spoke 21 x 2.15in,

aluminium rims Tubeless 36-spoke 21 x 2.15in,

aluminium rims Rear Wheel Tubeless 32-spoke 17 x 4.25in,

aluminium rims Tubeless 32-spoke 17 x 4.25in,

aluminium rims Front Tyre 90/90-21 90/90-21 Rear Tyre 150/70 R17 150/70 R17 Front Suspension Showa ⌀45mm fully adjustable USD

forks. 200mm wheel travel. Showa ⌀47mm fully adjustable USD

forks. 250mm wheel travel. Rear Suspension Öhlins fully adjustable piggy-back

RSUs with twin springs. 200mm

wheel travel. Öhlins fully adjustable piggy-back

RSUs with twin springs. 250mm

wheel travel. Front Brake Twin 320mm discs, Brembo M50

monoblock calipers, radial master

cylinder. Switchable ABS. Twin 320mm discs, Brembo M50

monoblock calipers, radial master

cylinder. Switchable Cornering ABS Rear Brake Single 255mm disc, Brembo 2-

piston floating caliper. Switchable

ABS. Single 255mm disc, Brembo 2-

piston floating caliper. Switchable

Cornering ABS Length 2,285 mm 2,325 mm Width (Handlebars) 840 mm 905 mm Height Without

Mirrors 1,200 mm 1,250 mm Seat Height 840 mm 870 mm