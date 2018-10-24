It is about time, Triumph!
They're here! They're finally here! After all these months and all these teaser videos our patience and forbearance finally paid off as Triumph dropped not one, but two new Scrambler 1200s. If these pictures and these specs are anything to go by they are, in fact, the for real deal.
Introducing the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC and XE. According to the Triumph press release, these new bikes are, "all-new benchmark-setting motorcycles that represent a first for dual-purpose capability and modern custom style. These beautiful new 1200 scramblers deliver a category-redefining level of performance, specification, and finish, fused with Triumph’s iconic Scrambler DNA and all the capability of a genuine adventure motorcycle." That's a fancy-pants way of saying that these all-new, big-bore scramblers are top of the line, no-foolin', big boy (and girl) bikes with serious off-road bona fides to go along with their street appeal. We're 1000-percent on board here.
At the heart of the new Scrambler 1200 line is the stout Bonneville 1200 mill with a special "scrambler tune" that provides 12.5-percent more power and a truckload of stump-pulling torque for increased off-road performance. Both models are fitted with high-tech TFT instruments, LED lights, cruise control, keyless starting, USB power sockets, full Bluetooth integration, multiple riding modes, and all the bells and whistles we've come to expect in new bikes. They even have the world's first integrated GoPro control system for getting the most out of your cameras while on the road and the trail.
The XE model features a raft of features above and beyond those mentioned above. Optimized for off-road hooning, the comes standard with heated grips, optimized cornering ABS, optimized cornering traction control, an advanced Inertial Measurement Unit that drives all the fancy rider aids, and more.
The Scrambler 1200 family's suspension is serious business as well. Both models are equipped with a new aluminum long-travel swingarm (longer on the XE) sprung with an all-new, fully-adjustable, twin-spring Öhlins rear shocks with external reservoirs.
"The twin spring Öhlins RSU on the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 combines new technology with inspiration from 70's motocross to deliver high performance and long suspension travel capability," said Emil Åberg of Öhlins. "Our testing team was amazed by the performance of the new 1200 Scramblers, and considered them to be actually more capable off-road than many of the adventure bikes they had tested."
To go along with all that function, the new Scrambler 1200s have a whole lot of classic form. All new tanks with classic scrambler cutaways, laced wheels, brushed steel accents, and Monza-style fuel filler caps give these new bikes a stunning neo-classic feel. They were also released alongside a lengthy parts and accessory list—bags, fenders, engine guards, braces, tech add-ons, etc.—as well as two "Inspiration Kits" which allows buyers to customize their bikes for either street or dirt use with one handy package.
If you'd like to know more (and why wouldn't you?) check out the press release below.
|
SCRAMBLER 1200 XC
|
SCRAMBLER 1200 XE
|
|
Engine Type
|
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270°
|
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270°
|
Capacity
|
1200 cc
|
1200 cc
|
Bore/Stroke
|
97.6 x 80.0 mm
|
97.6 x 80.0 mm
|
Compression Ratio
|
11.0:1
|
11.0:1
|
Maximum Power
|
90 PS / 89 Bhp (66.2 kW) @ 7,400
|
90 PS / 89 Bhp (66.2 kW) @ 7,400
|
Maximum Torque
|
110 Nm @ 3,950 rpm
|
110 Nm @ 3,950 rpm
|
Fuel system
|
Multipoint sequential electronic fuel
|
Multipoint sequential electronic fuel
|
Exhaust
|
Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system
|
Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system
|
Final drive
|
X ring chain
|
X ring chain
|
Clutch
|
Wet, multi-plate assist clutch
|
Wet, multi-plate assist clutch
|
Gearbox
|
6-speed
|
6-speed
|
Frame
|
Tubular steel with aluminium cradles
|
Tubular steel with aluminium cradles
|
Swingarm
|
Twin-sided, aluminium, 547mm long
|
Twin-sided, aluminium, 579mm long
|
Front Wheel
|
Tubeless 36-spoke 21 x 2.15in,
|
Tubeless 36-spoke 21 x 2.15in,
|
Rear Wheel
|
Tubeless 32-spoke 17 x 4.25in,
|
Tubeless 32-spoke 17 x 4.25in,
|
Front Tyre
|
90/90-21
|
90/90-21
|
Rear Tyre
|
150/70 R17
|
150/70 R17
|
Front Suspension
|
Showa ⌀45mm fully adjustable USD
|
Showa ⌀47mm fully adjustable USD
|
Rear Suspension
|
Öhlins fully adjustable piggy-back
|
Öhlins fully adjustable piggy-back
|
Front Brake
|
Twin 320mm discs, Brembo M50
|
Twin 320mm discs, Brembo M50
|
Rear Brake
|
Single 255mm disc, Brembo 2-
|
Single 255mm disc, Brembo 2-
|
Length
|
2,285 mm
|
2,325 mm
|
Width (Handlebars)
|
840 mm
|
905 mm
|
Height Without
|
1,200 mm
|
1,250 mm
|
Seat Height
|
840 mm
|
870 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
1,530 mm
|
1,570 mm
|
Rake
|
25.8 º
|
26.9 º
|
Trail
|
121 mm
|
129.2 mm
|
Dry Weight
|
205 Kg
|
207 Kg
|
Fuel Tank Capacity
|
16 L
|
16 L
|
Fuel Consumption
|
4.9 l/100km (58 MPG)
|
4.9 l/100km (58 MPG)
|
CO2 Emissions
|
113.0 g/km
|
113.0 g/km