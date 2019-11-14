Crushing miles, not muscles
There is no better way to experience the country than on a motorcycle. Being immersed in the world around you instead of peering out at it from inside a steel and glass cage is one of the best parts of being a rider.
We all fantasize about long road trips on our bikes but sometimes that’s just not possible. There are bikes that rattle your teeth out of your mouth, bikes that put your wrists into stress positions and some that center-punch your coccyx with every moderately sized bump.
Here are 10 bikes that don't do any of that and can help you fulfill your dreams of exploring America.