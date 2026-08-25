BMW’s Giant Anniversary GS Is Cool, But The Little One Might Actually Matter More

BMW has found a pretty spectacular way to celebrate 10 years of building motorcycles in Brazil. At the 2026 Interlagos Motos Festival, BMW Motorrad unveiled a special R 1300 GS Adventure commemorating a decade of production at its Manaus factory.

It’s limited to just 10 examples, because apparently owning a massive flagship GS wasn’t exclusive enough already. But this very rare GSA is really just the shiny object sitting on top of a much bigger story.

The R 1300 GS Adventure 10th Anniversary Limited Edition gets unique paint, graphics, and finishes across the tank, side panels, sump guard, valve cover protectors, and top case. Each of the 10 bikes also receives a numbered commemorative plaque. Underneath all the birthday decorations, it’s still the familiar 1,300cc boxer-powered GSA, producing 145 horsepower and equipped with BMW’s Automated Shift Assistant, or ASA. Pricing and the sales date haven’t been announced yet.

Photo by: BMW

And sure, 10 fancy GS Adventures make for excellent motorcycle-show bait. But the reason BMW is celebrating in the first place is arguably much more interesting. Its Manaus facility has now produced 150,000 motorcycles, and BMW says Brazil has become its fifth-largest motorcycle market worldwide. Only Germany, France, Italy, and the US currently rank ahead of it. That’s a pretty serious position for a market Americans don’t necessarily associate with premium European motorcycles.

The Manaus operation is particularly notable because BMW says it’s the company’s only factory outside Germany dedicated exclusively to motorcycle production. It opened in 2016 and has received continued investment, new technology, and an increasingly important role in BMW Motorrad’s global manufacturing strategy. Ten years later, 150,000 bikes have rolled through the operation, which helps explain why BMW isn’t just using Interlagos to stare nostalgically at what it’s already accomplished.

Photos by: BMW Photos by: BMW

Because sitting nearby was the F 450 GS, which I got the chance to test not too long ago. Needless to say, there’s so much more to this motorcycle than meets the eye, and it potentially tells us a lot more about BMW’s next decade in Brazil and the rest of the world.

BMW brought the new F 450 GS to Interlagos specifically to see what Brazilian riders think of it. The company says the motorcycle’s appearance is part of a market evaluation, and depending on customer reception, it could eventually join BMW Motorrad’s Brazilian lineup. That’s basically a focus group conducted at a racetrack, except the focus group gets to ride a seriously capable small-displacement adventure bike instead of answering questions in a fluorescent-lit conference room.

From a global perspective, it’s easy to look at 450cc and immediately categorize the F 450 GS as a small or entry-level adventure motorcycle. Brazil provides some useful perspective here. Small-displacement commuter motorcycles make up a huge part of everyday two-wheeled transportation in the country, so a 450cc twin isn’t necessarily tiny at all. With 48 horsepower, a claimed weight of about 392 pounds, and 7.1 inches of suspension travel, the F 450 GS is already a substantial motorcycle compared with what plenty of Brazilian riders use every day.

Photo by: Enrico Punsalang

But the numbers only tell part of the story. After riding the F 450 GS, I came away convinced that BMW has packed considerably more capability and character into it than its displacement might suggest. Sure, it's missing out on the fancy 21-inch spoked wheels other bikes in the segment get, and it's also more expensive than many of its rivals. But it feels like a genuinely serious adventure motorcycle rather than a stripped-down stepping stone to something larger.

That’s also what makes BMW’s little Interlagos experiment worth watching. The company isn’t testing demand for some obscure model in an insignificant corner of its business. It’s asking riders in its fifth-largest global market whether they want one of the newest members of the GS family. And considering Brazil’s appetite for motorcycles smaller than the enormous adventure machines we tend to obsess over in the US, the F 450 GS could make a surprising amount of sense there.

Photo by: BMW

What do you think?

BMW also brought some racing hardware along for the party, including Theo Manna’s S 1000 RR from Moto1000GP and Tiago Fantozzi’s F 900 GS Pro from the Rally dos Sertões. It’s a useful reminder that BMW’s Brazilian presence now stretches well beyond simply selling imported premium motorcycles.

The 10 special R 1300 GS Adventures are still undeniably cool, and they’ll probably disappear into collections sooner than later. But they’re commemorating something much larger than a factory birthday. BMW has spent a decade building motorcycles in Brazil, reached 150,000 locally produced bikes, and turned the country into one of its biggest markets on Earth. One GS is celebrating how far BMW has come there, and the smaller one might actually tell us where BMW is going next.

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