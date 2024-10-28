Watch the Gnarliest Three-Wheeled Goldwing Jump You’ve Ever Seen

Did you know that this year is the Honda Goldwing's 50th anniversary? No? Well, I didn't until recently, and I'm pretty sure that the Cboy's didn't either. But that didn't stop them from giving the model the best celebration I've ever seen.

As soon as Micah pulls up on an old Honda Goldwing and reveals he bought it for $2,000, you know it's going to meet its maker at some point during the video. But the way machines live and die on the Cboys channel is what it's all about.

This Goldwing was going to live and die in one of the most spectacular ways I've ever seen on the channel.

It almost goes unsaid, but the guys transform this tourer into a trike. One minute it has two wheels, and the next it has three. Of course, if you've been watching the lads for long enough, you'll know that once a three-wheeler is near, Gavin Carlson is never too far away. So, Gavin gets the three-wheeled Goldwing, and two of the other Cboys join him on a couple of fairly old models so they can "mob" together.

What happens next has to be the most insane riding anyone has ever done on Goldwings. The jumps start small, but before long, the crew is out on the dirt track putting huge amounts of daylight between their Goldwings' tires and the dirt—until Gavin scares the crap out of everyone with the biggest jump we'll probably ever see from a three-wheeled Goldwing.

I hope it's the biggest jump that we ever see.

After that, we find out how good old Goldwings are at knocking down trees. I think the boys were expecting that to be the final nail in the bike's coffin, but even plowing through a forest couldn't stop this thing. In fact, it was almost impossible to kill it.

Have you ever seen anything more insane done on a Goldwing? Let us know in the comments.

