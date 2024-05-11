If you had to pick just one thing that the Cboys are known for, it'd be taking machines that are only ever meant to see pavement and torturing them off-road. The first time we at RideApart covered their antics was when they turned a Harley into a snow bike, and the latest video is just as mental.

The boys bought a custom-made chopper, which apparently had more than $40,000 worth of custom mods, and went off-roading. A bike like this is a pageant princess that probably doesn't even see that much road mileage.

Everything worked out great for at least 10 minutes.

The Bike

In terms of every street machine the boys have taken off-road, none have looked more out of place than this chopper.

Evan is the main rider for things that do not belong off-road and described the bike as,

Heavy, awkward... appears to have a shit load of horsepower, which is kind of scary. What could go wrong?

The biggest issue the guys noticed from the start was the sharp, pointy frame in front of the engine. This was a hazard because it could hit something and stop the bike dead in its tracks, and also because it was full of engine oil.

Another glaring problem was the rake angle of the handlebars. Obviously, this was going to make the bike incredibly hard to ride, but it'd also put enormous stress on the point where the handlebars connect to the frame. What could go wrong?

Oh, and the bike uses Harley's 124 motor, which puts out 132 horsepower and 133 lb-ft of torque as standard.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Carnage

After Evan ensures that the bike has enough power to break traction consistently on pavement, it's time for the dirt. And, at the start, things seemed to be going well.

The bike had a surprising amount of traction off-road until you remember it's running a 300 rear tire. But from the outset, it's clear that this wasn't an "if something goes wrong" video, but rather a "what'll break first" video. And it's hard to pinpoint what exactly broke first.

After probably 10 minutes of riding, the footpeg and rear brake were hanging off the bike. By the time the boys had it back in the shop, they were quickly losing oil through a weld that'd opened, and the handlebars had come loose.

Once the guys had the bike back on dirt, it was only a few minutes before the belt came flying off. And this time, Evan was lucky to get away unscathed, as his eye protection was less than ideal. But the boys wouldn't stop.

After sourcing a new belt and fabricating a heavier-duty guard to protect it from rocks, the bike was back ripping. Until the clutch burned out, and that was all she wrote.

20-Minute Bike

It looks like the boys were lucky if they got 20 minutes out of this bike off-road. But in those 20 minutes, they managed to capture some of the slickest, possibly only, custom chopper off-road footage I've ever seen.

Evan was ripping it in a full off-road attack position, but I don't think he's ever looked so terrified on any machine previously. With that said, he never let up. Let us know in the comments: is Evan the best rider of motorcycles off-road that aren't supposed to go off-roading?