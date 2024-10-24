Not long ago, I wrote a post highlighting two of the stupidest motorcycle thieves I've ever come across. These guys tried to stuff a Husquvarna Svartpilen 401 into the back of a Toyota Corolla. Thankfully, and obviously, the bike didn't fit, and the guys fled the scene.

But with the right vehicle, a motorcycle will fit in the back. Unfortunately, Darryl Dantes had the right vehicle for the job.

On Monday morning, police officers in Pacifica, CA arrested Dantes on suspicion of stealing a vehicle and a motorcycle. Officers went to the area of Nelson Avenue and Del Mar Avenue at around 10:25 a.m. and found a gray Mazda CX-5 SUV close to the intersection where it'd been reported stolen—thank the lord most thieves aren't too bright.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Inside the CX-5, officers found illegal narcotics paraphernalia in plain view, and a SONDORS electric motorcycle in the cargo area of the SUV. According to police, the registered owner of the motorcycle didn't even know it had gone missing from his home in Milpitas.

Imagine the emotional whirlwind you'd go through hearing that learning that your bike was both stolen and recovered in the same sentence.

Ultimately, Police arrested Dantes on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft, and possession of illegal drug paraphernalia. It's not the sweet karmic justice we often report on, like this guy falling off his bike after kicking a car.

If you're anything like me, you'd probably prefer the thief got into some kind of altercation with the SUV or motorcycle owner, hurt himself somehow, and then got brought down by the police. But, sometimes, we have to settle for plain old justice.

If you've ever had a vehicle stolen, we want to hear about it in the comments section. What was stolen, and how was it resolved?