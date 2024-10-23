I've had my fair share of non-courteous encounters with car drivers while riding motorcycles. I mean, I spent nearly a decade riding in Los Angeles and commuting for much of it while lane-splitting.

There are those not paying attention, those who actively dislike you get to split lanes and beat traffic, and those who just hate motorcyclists in general. And, as such, I've seen multiple riders get into conflicts with those drivers. I won't cop to it myself, because I don't know what the statute of limitations is, but most riders tend to show their displeasure after nearly being killed by knocking someone's mirror off or hitting a door panel. In the heat of the moment, it's been described to me as feeling like the only thing you can do to state you don't want to die.

But every so often, the motorcyclist can maybe misconstrue the situation and act out of turn. That absolutely seems to be the case here, where a rider is riding alongside a car and, in a fit of rage, kicks the car's door. Well, have you ever witnessed instant karma? You're about to.

As you can see in the video above, the driver doesn't move over, doesn't do anything, really, but the rider apparently thinks they did, blocking them in. For what it's worth, they have more than enough room to get through the gap. Miles of room from my eyes. Yet, the biker doesn't perceive that's the case.

And so, when they finally square up to the car's passenger door, they squarely kick it. But instead of denting the door, they kicked it a little too hard, and put a little too much of themselves into it, and thus pushed the door rather than kicking it. Immediately, they're thrown off balance, as you'd expect, and begin loosing control of the small motorcycle. They end up pushing themselves into parked cars, flipping spectacularly, and then ultimately crashing to the ground.

Yeah, maybe don't kick someone's door?

But again, I get that in the heat of the moment, and you thinking that a car or driver is boxing you in, you may get upset or heated. I'd just stress, maybe breathe first, then weigh the situation rather than letting it get to you. But that's just me.