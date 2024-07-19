Opening ourselves up to more risk than necessary is part and parcel of being a motorcyclist. It's something we either live with the reality of or lie to ourselves. But that never makes it any easier to hear that we've lost one of our own in a road traffic accident.

Last Wednesday, San Diego County Democratic Chair Rebecca "Becca" Taylor was killed in a motorcycle accident in Utah, the party announced. According to a party statement, Becca was hit from behind while riding back from a trip. No other details are available at the time of writing.

Every life lost on two wheels is tragic, but it seems as though Becca left an unfillable void in her community. Acting chair of the party, Kyle Krahel-Frolander, said, "Becca was more than a leader, she was a public servant. She was a Navy veteran, an advocate for victims of sexual assault, a member of the OB Town Council, and a volunteer finding resources for asylum seekers. She embodied the best of us. We are all just beginning to process this shocking and devastating loss. Becca's family and extended network of loved ones are in our thoughts as we mourn together."

Becca's life was sadly cut short, but by all accounts, she made the most of her time here. She served as an aviation electrician while in the Navy and volunteered as a sexual assault victim advocate.

She co-founded and became the first woman to serve as chair of the Veterans Caucus of the California Young Democrats in 2014. And as though her plate wasn't already full enough, she also worked as a volunteer manager for the San Diego Rapid Response Network, which serves asylum seekers.

Our thoughts are with Becca's friends and family through this difficult time.