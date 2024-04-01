According to The Wrap, Chance Perdomo, who played major parts in Amazon's 'Gen V' and 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' for Netflix, passed away after a motorcycle accident last Friday. It was reported that no other people were injured in the accident, though no other details were provided of what actually occurred.

Per statements from the actor's reps, “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Perdomo's colleagues on Gen V also issued a statement, reading, "We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

The actor played the always verbose, scene-chewing warlock Ambrose Spellman on 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,' cousin to Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina, as well as went on to reunite with fellow Sabrina co-star Jaz Sinclair on 'The Boys' spinoff 'Gen V' as Andre Anderson just last year.

The second season of 'Gen V' had yet to start shooting at the time of the accident, though was announced last October. Amazon is said to be delaying production, however, given Perdomo's tragic passing. A second season table read was supposed to occur today, per Deadline.

At the time of the accident, Perdomo was just 27 years old.