As motorcycle companies continue to fight to lower emissions and a smaller carbon footprint, new technology continues to enter the motorcycle space. While a lot of the innovations we see focus on electrification, we’re also seeing tech from the auto industry carried over to two-wheelers.

Hybrid technology, for example, is becoming rather popular, with Kawasaki’s Ninja 7 Hybrid, as well as a bunch of hybrid scooters and commuters targeted for the Asian market. In fact, I have a hybrid scooter sitting in my garage as we speak, and I’m pretty happy with the fact that my Yamaha Fazzio gets me upwards of 50 kilometers per liter—that’s around 120 miles to the gallon.

But apart from Hybrid tech, there’s another piece of technology from the automotive world that seems to be making a comeback with motorcycles, and that’s flex-fuel technology. Now, in the US, it seems that E85 didn’t really catch on, as it’s been overtaken by fully electric vehicles or cars with complex and efficient hybrid systems. But in India, flex-fuel is well and truly a thing, with a lot of automakers continuing to sell flex-fuel vehicles.

As for motorcycles, Honda seems to be leading the charge with the launch of the CB300F Flex-Fuel, India’s first 300cc motorcycle to feature flex-fuel tech.

So why is this important?

Well, for one thing, the use of flex-fuel aligns with India’s sustainability goals. Generally speaking, flex-fuel vehicles have cleaner tailpipe emissions, and have a smaller carbon footprint than gasoline powered ones. To make things even better, ethanol is a renewable resource, and India is the third-largest producer and consumer of ethanol in the entire world. So yes, flex-fuel tech not only benefits India’s sustainability goals, but its economy, too.

As for the CB300F, well, this bike is considered a premium and highly sought-after model in the Indian market. It’s loved by enthusiasts for its sporty, streetfighter aesthetics. And for commuters and utility-minded folks, it’s an affordable and dependable machine that can be used on the daily. And given that it’s now offered in a flex-fuel variant, well, it just broadens this sporty naked bike’s customer base.

The Flex-Fuel variant of the CB300F retains pretty much all the standard features of the model. It’s powered by an air and oil-cooled thumper, and gets dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)—also known as traction control. It also gets inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Honda gives the CB300F some premium touches including full LED lighting as well as a digital instrument panel.

The best part is that all of this can be yours for just Rs 170,000, which translates to about $2,021 USD. And while it’s quite a bit different from the Honda CB300R sold stateside and in other parts of the world, I can’t help but wonder: is there a place for the Honda CB300F outside of India?