KTM’s gearing up for its big EICMA return this year, and as a manufacturer that has been absent from the trade show for the past five years, it’s clear that Team Orange has some pretty big things in store for all of us.

For the 2025 model year, it’s clear that KTM’s going big on tech. It’s set to showcase some new features that set the stage for the future, not just for KTM’s bikes, but the rest of the industry, as well, at least according to KTM. We previously got a sneak peek of what KTM was bringing to the table, but this time around, the brand has announced exactly what it plans to showcase at EICMA.

The first of which is the brand’s AMT, or Automated Manual Transmission— a piece of technology that KTM describes as signaling a “new era in motorcycle technology.” KTM also mentioned additional variants of the 1390 Super Adventure—perhaps one of them will feature AMT tech?

Now, I don’t know about you, but I prefer my motorcycles equipped with a traditional manual transmission, and it doesn’t matter whether it’s an adventure bike, cruiser, or sport-tourer—give me a clutch lever and gears, please and thank you.

The KTM AMT prototype was first showcased a few months ago, now it's set to become a reality.

Now, the next innovation KTM’s eager to present is something we’re seeing on literally all types of two-wheelers these days, except it’s even bigger. I am, of course, talking about a TFT display. And for 2025, KTM’s making it bigger and more high-tech, now measuring a whopping 8.8 inches and complete with a touchscreen. KTM says its new display will offer “advanced UX/UI and connectivity features.” Seriously, this screen is pretty damn big, so much so that it might take your attention away from the road ahead.

That said, if there’s one thing I’m looking forward to, it's the 30th anniversary of the iconic Duke naked bike lineup. And KTM’s set to celebrate that with a bang with the launch of the 2025 KTM 990 Duke R. Now, the specifics of the bike have yet to be disclosed, but it’s clearly an amped up model based on the existing 990 Duke powered by a derivative of the LC8C engine—hopefully no camshaft issues on this one, but we’ll have to wait and see.

A spicier R version of the 990 Duke is set to be revealed at EICMA.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Now, in the off-road department, KTM is set to showcase electrified dirtbikes including the 2025 Freeride E and SX-E 5 minicycles for young riders. But of course, the most exciting models here—at least for me—just have to be the 390 SMC R and 390 Enduro R. I’ve been dreaming of these bikes for literal years, and praying to the two-wheeled gods that KTM would make them a reality. Well, now it has, but I’ll have to wait and see if they’re actually worth the hype.

So there you have it. There’s quite a lot going on with KTM, isn’t there? Everything from its street bikes to its adventure bikes, and even its off-roaders for both kids and grown-ups are getting a refresh. What are you most excited about from Team Orange? Let me know in the comments below.