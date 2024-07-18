As motorcyclists, you become keenly aware from pretty early on that we don't have as many events as four-wheeled enthusiasts. They get bigger (not better) race series, more shows and events, and even more coverage by the media.

So, we need to choose wisely to get our hit of all things motorcycle-related, and there's no bigger hit than EICMA.

EICMA is the largest two-wheel exhibition in the world and it has just announced that it'll be held from November 5th to 10th in Fiera Milano-Rho, Italy. Tickets go on sale from August 1st, and since it's the event's 110th anniversary, it should be one to remember.

Every EICMA shows the future of the motorcycling industry. Attendees get an overwhelming impression of where things are headed, what manufacturers are placing importance on, and whether it's time to pull the trigger on a new bike or wait. And as much as each event gives us a glimpse of the future, all previous EICMAs provide us with a reference point in history, showing us the focal point of the industry at any point over the last 110 years.

According to the president of EICMA, Pietro Meda, "EICMA marks a before and after every year: at the end of all the editions, the world of two wheels, as well as that of mobility, is no longer the same: it transforms, evolves, takes a step forward”.

Of course, checking out what manufacturers are bringing to market in 2025 is the main draw at EICMA, but there's more on offer for attendees. MotoLive is the longest-running attraction at EICMA and allows attendees to watch some of the best riders in the world compete in their niches and generally show off their talents.

The 2024 EICMA will also be the first year the event will have an Esports Arena, where fans can play video games and meet VIPs. Personally, I find it hard to pull myself away from a good simulator, so if I go, I might need a self-imposed time limit to ensure I get all the coverage you folks deserve.

Although the event runs from November 5th to 10th, the first two days are reserved for professionals in the sector, so the event opens to the general public from the 7th to the 10th. So, let us know in the comments, who amongst us will be taking a trip to Milan in November.