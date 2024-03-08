EICMA has always been the gold standard of motorcycle trade shows. Manufacturers of bikes, gear, accessories and equipment flock to Italy every year to showcase their latest innovations. And in recent years, EICMA has been nothing short of stellar.

Anyone who’s anyone in the world of two wheels makes sure to put on a show at EICMA. But back in 2021, BMW Motorrad made an announcement that it would stop participating in any and all motorcycle trade shows until further notice. Back then, the entire world was still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic—something that now seems like a distant memory.

But it seems like this is all about to change.

BMW Motorrad recently announced that it will indeed be making a comeback to EICMA this year. And none other than the company’s boss, Markus Flasch, made the statement. “It is with great pleasure that I announce the presence of BMW Motorrad at EICMA. I can’t wait to experience this great show firsthand and share the immense passion that drives us with our entire community, two-wheel enthusiasts, and fans of our brand.”

It seems that BMW’s been experiencing a serious case of FOMO for the past four years and it’s been missing out on EICMA. Or maybe, just maybe, the German manufacturer has a massive surprise up its sleeve that it simply couldn’t let the prestigious halls of EICMA miss out on?

Whatever the case may be, it sure is awesome that one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers will be making a comeback at EICMA. Speaking of, EICMA 2024 is scheduled for November 5 to 10, 2024.

It’ll be held in the bustling fairgrounds of the Fiera Milano Rho. If you’re keen on attending the biggest motorcycle trade show of the year, it might be a good idea to start booking your flights and accommodations as early as now as Milan tends to be jam packed during EICMA season.