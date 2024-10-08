Adventure vehicles are all the rage these days, even for folks who don’t consider themselves the adventurous type. From ruggedly styled SUVs to go-anywhere two-wheelers, it’s clear that adventure is just as much an aesthetic as it is a way of life.

If we take a look at the motorcycle industry—scooters, in particular—are going in a similar direction. Clearly, manufacturers are trying to find a way to sell more of these utilitarian two-wheelers to folks who aren’t quite sure whether or not they really need them. On the one hand, we see new scooters dressed up to look like they’re old—models like the Yamaha Fazzio and Peugeot Django.

On the other hand, there are scooters decked out to look like they can go anywhere—so-called “adventure scooters” like the Honda ADV 160.

Honda

Indeed, I, too, am a victim of this marketing, as I bought myself a cutesy and retro Yamaha Fazzio simply because of the way it looks. And as someone who wants a lot of things simply because of aesthetics, I’d be lying if I said that Honda’s 2025 ADV 160 in matte camo green didn’t make me want one.

Now, Honda’s ADV 160 scooter has been around for quite some time now, and to say it’s a special scooter for Honda would be something of an understatement. Along with its PCX maxi-scoot sibling, the ADV managed to make its way to the US market—a feat very few other scooters have been able to achieve. Granted, given its tiny engine, it has no business traversing the freeway, but anywhere else? Well, let’s just say it’ll get you there…eventually.

Now, the matte camo green colorway for the Honda ADV 160 is available only in Thailand, at least for now. But as with any adventurous colorway on any adventurous vehicle, it’s only a matter of time before folks from all over the world go crazy about it. And so it’s in Honda’s best interest to eventually release it in all markets where the ADV 160 is available.

Honda

Beneath the surface, however, pretty much nothing changes for the ADV 160 for the 2025 model year. It’s powered by the same engine, gets the same tech, and sports the same go-anywhere setup with jacked- up suspension and dual-sport tires.

It’s an extremely popular scooter here in the Philippines where I’m from, with folks using it as a daily rider to tackle the city’s pothole-laden streets, as well as long-haul adventurers strapping luggage and camping gear for long trips to the province. Its rugged look really sets it apart from the sea of scooters we have over here, and it’s even become something of a status symbol, with enthusiasts seeing the ADV 160 as a model to upgrade into.

What do you think? Would the ADV 160 be a perfect fit for your lifestyle in your neck of the woods? Let me know in the comments.