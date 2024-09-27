On September 11, Harley-Davidson filed a voluntary safety recall report with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for several 2024 Street Glide, CVO Street Glide, Road Glide, CVO Road Glide, and CVO Road Glide ST motorcycles.

The issue: Wiring harness routing that could rub against the front corner of the crankcase and could, over time, chafe the wiring insulation away. If this were to occur, the exposed wiring could then cause a short to ground, which could blow the 60-amp main fuse. The bike could lose power and be unable to restart, thus increasing the risk of a crash.

Approximately 41,637 total motorcycles could be affected, according to Harley's records. This represents approximately one percent of the population.

Here are the details about each affected model, including affected production dates and VINs. Please note that the VINs are non-sequential.

Model Affected Production Dates VIN Ranges 2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide (FLHX) October 27, 2023 through July 9, 2024 1HD1KB710RB600560 through 1HD1KB715RB655554 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide (FLHXSE) November 7, 2023 through July 18, 2024 1HD1PX62XRB950092 through 1HD1PX619RB961107 2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide (FLTRX) October 27, 2023 through July 18, 2024 1HD1KH722RB600555 through 1HD1KH713RB658116 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide (FLTRXSE) November 7, 2023 through July 16, 2024 1HD1TC613RB950088 through 1HD1TC619RB960771 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST (FLTRXSTSE) November 2, 2023 through July 18, 2024 1HD1TL813RB950086 through 1HD1TL818RB961102

Bikes produced outside of these date ranges are not affected by this recall. On July 29, 2024, Harley introduced a secondary retention strap to hoist the wiring harness away from the crankshaft case corner causing the chafing on the initial design. This revision is present on bikes produced since that date.

As for bikes included in the recall population, owners should call their local authorized Harley-Davidson dealer to arrange for recall service at no cost to customers. Technicians there will inspect the voltage regulator output wire harness for damage.

From that point, one of two things will happen. If the wiring harness is currently undamaged, a secondary retention strap will be installed to ensure that it stays that way.

If, during the recall service appointment, an authorized Harley mechanic finds damage to the wiring harness, a wire harness extension will be installed to replace the damaged part. A second retention strap will also be installed to prevent the extension from damage.

Harley notified its dealer network about this recall between the dates of September 16 and September 20, 2024. It also planned to send notifications to owners between September 23 and 27, 2024.

Owners may contact Harley-Davidson Customer Service at 1-800-258-2464 regarding recall number 0186. Additionally, owners may contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.