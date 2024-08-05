EICMA has been, and continues to be, an awesome wild event, as the annual motorcycle show held in Milan, Italy is where most motorcycle manufacturers head to drop, display, and hype their latest, greatest creations. And it's where those same companies can plant their flags in the sand and say, "Hey, we're still relevant and here." by showcasing something special, especially in times where lackluster sales or other issues abound.

I'm looking at you, KTM parent company Pierer...

But while Pierer is set to drop a host of new motorcycles aimed at reinvigorating its sales and clientele, I'm equally looking at Harley-Davidson which, after years of lackluster sales, aimless product launches, splitting LiveWire, and more, stated it's coming back to EICMA this year after five years away.

Yet, it's not bringing anything new. Okay... To borrow a line from Dodgeball, "That's a bold strategy, Cotton, let's see if it pays off for them."

It's no great secret that Harley has been in a bit of a pickle as of the last decade. The Motor Co's clientele has aged out, its bid for new buyers hasn't worked, and its investment into LiveWire and the brand's subsequent separation is losing cash hand-over-fist. Harley knows it has to do something to right the ship, its CEO, Jochen Zeitz, has even said so publicly.

But the last new motorcycle aimed at achieving that goal, however, was the Pan America. And while Harley's cruisers continue to sell well, Pan Americas represents nearly a 25th of those bikes' volume (1,600 compared to 50,000). Meanwhile, LiveWire keeps operating at heavy losses as the brand struggles to find anyone who'll buy a $16,000 to $22,000 electric motorcycle. And despite those cruisers' numbers, those are down year-over-year, as Harley's customer base ages out, and the next generation neither has the money, nor the want, for a $30,000-plus bagger.

So it's an interesting tactic to spend a couple million dollars on an immersive experience at EICMA and not show anything new. And yeah, that's what a booth costs at these trade shows. But Harley isn't doing just a booth, as its immersive experience "will showcase a range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, giving moto-enthusiasts the opportunity to see the latest models including the Grand American Touring family with the all-new Road Glide Street Glide. Beyond motorcycles, the new and immersive experience will give fans of the brand a chance to engage with Harley-Davidson in a different way, bringing its rich 121-year history to life."

That'll all likely set the Motor Co back even more, as larger displays cost more money. To me, it's just a weird tactic as from an outsider looking in, Harley is doubling down on a strategy that clearly isn't working. Cruisers over everything, even while cruiser sales continue to fall, and marketing toward an older, more conservative audience, even as they leave the space.

And for all those commenters about to jump on me as a Harley hater, this is coming from a place of love. I don't want to live in a world without Harley-Davidson. I want to see that brand thrive, as the motorcycles are iconic. The brand is iconic. And I've even been known to enjoy one or two of them in my time.

But I can also see the writing on the wall. Harley has to change. And though that transition is going to be rough, I don't see the brand surviving without that change. I'm just not sure Harley's execs see the same thing.