E-bikes can be a great way to get around, as more and more people have been finding out over time.

But unfortunately, not all lithium-ion e-bike batteries are created equal. And expecting any industry to properly and honestly regulate itself without the pressure of external oversight is, at best, deeply disingenuous.

Human nature is human nature. Of course your kid who snuck a cookie before dinner is going to tell you they didn't, even when you can clearly see the crumbs on their shirt. That's a relatively harmless example, but humans do this in all kinds of cases, at all ages. And some can have much more far-reaching consequences than a little good, old-fashioned, baked good-related subterfuge.

If you've been thinking to yourself or even saying out loud that legislators should really do something about e-bike battery safety, the good news is that they've been trying, and at a US federal level, too.

Bills in both the US Senate and House of Representatives have bipartisan support. If you've spent any amount of time looking at proposed legislation, you know that sometimes these bills have names that aren't as clear as they could be, but that's not the case here.

No, in this case, they both go by the same very clear name: Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act. Neat, concise, and to the point. Likewise, the text of both bills basically sets a requirement for the US Consumer Product Safety Commission to "promulgate a consumer product safety standard with respect to rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used in micromobility devices, and for other purposes."

In other words, the Act, as written, calls upon the US CPSC to do the job that most Americans probably think it does: Set safety standards for these widely-used consumer products (lithium-ion batteries in micromobility devices, in this case), and then hold manufacturers to those standards. That sounds good, right?

There's always a but, and in this case, it's everyone's favorite bearded weirdo Ted Cruz.

According to NYC non-profit newsroom The City, there's just one legislator holding up the show on getting a deal done that could, quite literally save lives. It's also worth noting here that these Bills aren't only supported by legislators, who regular people might reasonably debate could be grossly out-of-touch with the general public.

See, these bills have also received wide support from various firefighting and fire safety organizations, too. FDNY recorded a total of 267 lithium-ion battery-related fires in 2023 alone, according to Consumer Reports. This resulted in 150 injuries and 18 deaths. And that's just in a single major city, but it's far from the only place where battery-related fires are happening.

Literally no one thinks this is a good thing; especially not firefighters and anyone who works on fire safety-related issues as their job.

So why would anyone be against it, even someone as notoriously contrarian as Texas senator Ted Cruz? Does he think that fire looks at who you vote for and decides not to burn you if you're a proud, card-carrying conservative?

In two words: Gas stoves.

In July 2024, Cruz effectively sidelined the Senate version of the bill indefinitely by adding an amendment that would prevent the CPSC from regulating much of anything. Cruz sits on the Commerce Committee, where the Senate version of the bill was pending, and where he's the ranking minority member.

And he's mad about something that current CPSC commissioner Richard Trumka said previously about wanting to regulate emissions on new gas stoves. You know, because standards (like anything else) aren't allowed to evolve and change as new information comes to light, and must remain carved in stone forever.

So next time there's a lithium-ion battery fire and it destroys lives and/or property in your area, maybe write the good Senator a nice thank-you note. It's really true; one person CAN make a difference!