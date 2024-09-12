Recovering from any injury that sidelines you is a very individual process.

For me, I've tended toward leaning hard into what my physical therapists and doctors told me. I did all the exercises they assigned, as frequently as they assigned them. And for what it's worth, they were pleasantly surprised that I did, because I guess plenty of people don't listen.

In any case, I continued even long after my scheduled PT sessions were over. See, I liked feeling better and getting stronger. And I wanted to do more. So I let myself get way into it.

Enter e-bikes.

I've had regular pedal bikes on and off, primarily as an adult. There was a time years ago when I did a far-too-long commute that partly depended on a folding pedal bike and a train to get to and from my job. And while I like riding bicycles, there are some times it kind of sucks to arrive somewhere thoroughly marinated in sweat.

While it's true that e-bikes won't give you the same level of exercise as a bike that solely moves under your own power, you're still getting some benefits.

Exactly how much will vary based on your specific bike, as well as how you use it. If your bike has gears and you pedal it a lot, and only use some of that electric motor's capacity as an assistive device, then you'll get more exercise benefits than if you just open the throttle on an e-bike that has one, while sitting stationary in the saddle.

At the same time, it's also yet another case of not letting the perfect be the enemy of the good. The fact is, e-bikes expand access to the outdoors for a number of people who might not have gotten outside (or done it very much) in the past, for numerous reasons.

That's a good thing, in my opinion. We all need to get outside, and we're generally happier and have a better quality of life when we make time to do so. From novices to folks with mobility issues, outdoor time is a universal quality of life issue.

If you're not used to hitting your local trails, though, you might not know what's good when it comes to e-bikes. So that's what this piece is about, really: Helping you get comfortable and confident hitting your local trails, having a good time, and sharing the experience with the other trail users in your area.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Check Your State, County, And Local Laws About Trail Use For E-Bikes

Different areas have different rules about e-bikes, and where you can and can't ride them legally. Some might limit access to Class 1 or 2 e-bikes, and those are also more likely to be trails that have signage about "no motorized vehicles" because they don't want dirt bikes and other OHVs on those trails.

Although such signage can be confusing (aren't e-bikes 'motorized,' technically?), it's on riders to understand what's allowed in our local areas.

Keep E-Bikes Cool With Other Trail Users

If you live in a place where e-bikes are already allowed on local trails, a little courtesy and good trail etiquette can go a long way toward both you and everyone else having a nice time outdoors.

The good news is, as the Rails to Trails Conservancy notes, a lot of trail etiquette is common sense. For example, things like "stand right, pass left" are rules you may already observe if you drive, or use people movers at airports, or use escalators.

Likewise, speaking up ahead of time to let people know that you're passing makes a difference to keeping your ride conflict-free. A nice, clear, and friendly "On your left!" does wonders.

Also, keeping your speeds on the trails reasonable and not blasting through at top speed is also good practice. Besides, you can't see around blind corners, so it's better for you from a safety standpoint, as well.

Interestingly, a lot of the complaints you'll see non-e-bike riders have about e-bikes on trails are the same complaints that multi-use trail users have had about everyone doing a newer activity than they have since forever. As this 1994 Federal Highway Administration and National Recreational Trails Advisory Committee report titled "Conflicts On Multiple-Use Trails" makes painfully clear, the conflicts and concerns didn't start with e-bikes, and they probably also won't end with them, either.

In fact, pretty much since the beginning, it hasn't been speed that's the issue. Instead, speed differentials between different types of trail users have historically caused the most ongoing source of conflict.

Also, integration of more modern technology is often an issue, because the hot new thing is seen as different (and maybe threatening) as compared to just using your own two feet in some sturdy hiking boots. Oh no, a snowmobile! You get the idea.

All this is to say that while specific technology (e-bikes, for example) may have changed, potential problems between hikers and, say, equestrian trail users have been a thing for decades. Or hikers and cyclists. Or cyclists and motorcyclists. Or traditional, human-powered cyclists and e-bike riders. You get the idea.

In a way, that seems hopeful, because we're standing here in 2024 and most of the previous groups of multi-use trail users all manage to still share a whole lot of trails, at least where I live.

Hopefully, that helps lay the groundwork for e-bikes to eventually be just one more method people can use to get out and enjoy their local trails. But to get there, those of us riding e-bikes on trails have to be willing to share and not be jerks. If we can do that, we should all be able to enjoy the outdoors separately, as well as together.