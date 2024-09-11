There are so many factors that go into how we perceive things, and that's as true of motorcycles as it is anything else in life.

What we're familiar with impacts what we see around us, as well as what we're more likely to notice on the road. And that differs from place to place, and market to market. In Japan, seeing a little kei truck probably wouldn't make you blink twice. But if you see one in the middle of a tiny town in the Midwestern US, it'll stand out.

It's the beginning of September and right now the international motorcycle community is abuzz with what Triumph Motorcycles' next new model(s) will be. The next launch announcement is planned for September 17, and the storied UK brand has been busy stoking excitement from fans everywhere on its various social media channels.

But what you expect to see on September 17 is turning out to be a bit like the motorcycle equivalent of the old duck-rabbit illusion. You know, the 100-plus-year-old drawing that's supposed to tell you something about how creative you are, based on what you see when you look at it?

Western-based media have mainly been speculating about a Speed Twin 1200 RS, based on the teaser materials Triumph has posted so far. It's not at all difficult to see why; I mean, just look at this Instagram clip and see what you see.

But the thing with a brand with as strong an international presence as Triumph has is, there could always be more than one thing that fans are eagerly anticipating at any given time.

As you may recall, Rajiv Bajaj has been not at all subtle in talking about imminent future 400cc Triumph bikes based on the existing Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X platform, made in partnership with Bajaj.

So, perhaps unsurprisingly, Triumph India's post of the very same clip on its own Instagram resulted in a flurry of questions about a new 400. Some commenters also wondered about the Speed Twin 1200 RS, just as fans elsewhere have also done. But there's a very vocal contingent who seem to be very preoccupied with when the newest member of the 400cc single Triumph family will arrive.

And the important thing to remember is, who says Triumph only has one new bike up its sleeve for the final third of 2024?

What are you most looking forward to from Triumph in the coming months? Let us know in the comments!