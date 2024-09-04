Buell has been trying to make a comeback in recent years, with new models like the Hammerhead 1190 sportbike and SuperTouring 1190 set to hit the market soon. Among these is the Super Cruiser, a model that’s set to take the cruiser segment by storm.

For those eager to get their hands on the Buell Super Cruiser, it would appear that the wait is almost over. The company has announced that pre-orders for the upcoming Super Cruiser will begin this September. In fact, if you head over to Buell’s official website right now, you’ll find that you can actually fill in your details and make a deposit for this performance-oriented machine.

Folks who pre-order the bike get to take advantage of an intro price of $23,900 USD. Meanwhile, for everyone else, the bike will carry an MSRP of $25,900 from November 12th.

It goes without saying that the Super Cruiser is a big deal, not just for Buell, but for the cruiser market in general. It was designed in collaboration with Roland Sands, and thanks to its high-performance nature, just might attract a different breed of riders into the cruiser fold.

It’s quite the bold statement from Buell, as it blends classic cruiser styling with quite a powerful engine—a 1,190cc V-twin pumping out a whopping 175 ponies and 101 pound-feet of torque. I mean, when was the last time you saw a promo video for a cruiser showing it popping wheelies?

Commenting on the imminent arrival of the Super Cruiser, Buell’s CEO Bill Melvin shared his enthusiasm saying, “We are grateful for our pre-order customers. They’ve given us feedback and we are listening. We also want to give them the first opportunity to order and at a special price.”

Perhaps more importantly, Melvin hinted at big moves within the company, adding, “In the next couple of weeks, we will be announcing some amazing progress in our goal to create American jobs and move some major supply chain items back to America to support American jobs and manufacturing.”

Now personally, I’m not really attracted to cruisers. I always thought of myself as a sportbike or sport-naked kinda guy. But I’m not gonna lie, the Buell Super Cruiser strikes me as something different—not exactly a cruiser, and not exactly a hyper-naked, but rather, something squarely in between.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

To that end, I think that the Super Cruiser just might be the most important model to come out of Buell’s lineup in recent memory, as it has the potential to attract a different breed of riders, not just into the Buell fold, but to the cruiser segment in general. I mean, let’s face it: traditional cruisers like those from Harley appeal to a much older demographic, a group which, quite frankly, may not be riding for very much longer.

As for the Super Cruiser, its edgy, retro design appeals to folks that want to look good aboard a laid-back ride, all while having more than enough juice to scratch the itch of performance junkies. At the moment, it’s clear that Buell’s doing everything it can to build up the hype for the Super Cruiser, and I, for one, would love to swing a leg over it and take it for a spin.

What do you think of the Buell Super Cruiser? Is it a potential game changer, or just another gimmick in an attempt to revitalize a company that’s well past its prime? Let us know in the comments.