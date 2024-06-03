If you're a fan of Buell motorcycles—the second or third iteration at this point—and live in the US, you don't know how lucky you have it. Outside the states, picking up a Buell in good working order is a ridiculously tough task.

Growing up in Ireland, looking for Buell motorcycles in the classifieds was part of my daily routine, and usually fruitless. Thankfully, this won't be the case for much longer as the manufacturer has just announced its plans to rejoin global markets. The news couldn't have come at a better time, as the highly-anticipated Super Cruiser is coming to market soon, and undoubtedly enthusiasts will want to get their hands on the Hammerhead 1190.

The manufacturer already has a cult-like following in countries like Japan, France, Spain, Brazil, Canada, and Italy despite being out of those markets for a decade. The first country to welcome Buell motorcycles outside of the US will be Canada, as that's where the brand is focusing its efforts this year.

According to Troy Devlin, Director of Business Development at Buell Motorcycle Co., “We are looking forward to delivering high performance, V-Twin motorcycles into the Canadian marketplace. The importation of Buell motorcycles into Canada will genuinely increase the recognition that Buell is Back."

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

The expansion will begin during the summer of 2024 and the manufacturer is opening its phone lines for international distributors and dealers to contact the Michigan Factory, in addition to opening refundable pre-order deposits for customers to show their indication of interest to buy.

After Canada, the UK, EU, and other markets are being planned, but we're yet to receive a timeline on when this will happen.

“We’ve seen a strong demand for Buell’s high-performance motorcycles across the globe. We’re listening, and we’re ready to expand with global distribution. Our energetic and growing team is ready to deliver the rumble of our high-performance V-Twin American motorcycles,” said Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co. “Riders keep asking, ‘when?’ We want to give them what they want - an iconic American motorcycle with rich history, horsepower, and lots of adventure.”

Who among us is excited to see Buell rejoin the global markets?