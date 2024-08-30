Could Yamaha’s Sleek And Sporty X-Force Scooter Sell In The US?

In the context of the US market, scooters may seem like rather niche vehicles. Seen by many as dorky two-wheelers for folks who can’t or don’t want to ride a real motorcycle, or perhaps as tools of the trade for Doordash and other delivery folks, it's worth noting that scooters play a much bigger role in the context of Asian markets.

In most Asian countries, scooters are nothing short of kings of the road, with these little two-wheelers greatly outnumbering cars on any given occasion. And personally, I couldn’t live without my little Yamaha Fazzio, as it makes slicing through otherwise hours-long traffic jams a walk in the park.

And so unsurprisingly, both commuters and enthusiasts take their scoots pretty damn seriously. Manufacturers know this, and a lot of scooters sold in Asia come decked out with a bunch of techie goodies straight off the showroom floor.

Leave it to Yamaha to come up with a scooter that’s full of tech. Over in Japan, Team Blue has just launched the newest version of the X-Force, a popular commuter scooter with a sporty twist.

From a styling perspective, it’s clear that the X-Force borrows styling cues from some of the bigger bikes in Yamaha’s paddock. For instance, up front, its fascia bears a striking resemblance to the previous generation Tracer 900, with its symmetrical headlights and sport-touring-style windscreen. Down to the sides, the scooter features flared bodywork giving it the illusion of width, while the tail section is contoured for a sporty look, all while maintaining practicality.

Beneath the surface, the X-Force is powered by one of Yamaha’s most tried and tested workhorses, the 155cc single-cylinder engine that's found in a wide selection of its models ranging from the YZF-R15 sportbike, to the WR155R dual-sport, to the XSR155 neo-retro roadster.

So yeah, beneath its sporty aesthetic lies a workhorse designed for some serious commuting duty. I’ve seen Yamaha NMAX scooters clock in north of 100,000 miles in the span of a couple of years, and still require nothing more than basic maintenance and oil changes.

Unfortunately for now, scooters like the Yamaha X-Force are sold exclusively in the Asian market, with some models like the NMAX and XSR 125 available in Europe, specifically targeting the beginner segment. But hey, given how more and more people are hopping on two wheels in the States, who knows? Maybe there might soon be a market for little scooters like the Yamaha X-Force stateside?

Would you rock a sporty little scooter like the Yamaha X-Force? Let us know in the comments.