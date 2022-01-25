If you live in Southeast Asia, then chances are you’re well acquainted with the Yamaha XSR155. This small-capacity neo-retro roadster has captured the hearts and minds of both diehard motorbike aficionados and casual riders alike. Suffice it to say that the XSR155 has changed the way small bikes are viewed—from utilitarian runabouts to machines filled with soul and character.

With that, Yamaha has spruced up the XSR155 for the 2022 model year by giving it an aesthetic refresh. The neo-retro roadster boasts two new color schemes while remaining mechanically unchanged. Matte Dark Blue Authentic and a spectacular Yamaha World Grand Prix 60th Anniversary livery are now available on the updated bike. The Matte Dark Blue color is perfect for individuals who prefer more muted hues, as it gives the bike a simple and elegant appearance. The XSR155 has a silver plate on the side, white graphics on the tank, and a few aluminum accents to compliment its matte dark blue color.

Meanwhile, racing aficionados will love the second colorway, which is an homage to some of Yamaha's greatest years in motorsport. The red and white color scheme on the YZR500 piloted by legendary American racer Kenny Roberts at the 1980 Grand Prix in the 500cc class inspired the Yamaha World Grand Prix 60th Anniversary livery. The bike also comes with golden alloy wheels and a striking gold-anodized inverted fork to compliment the paint scheme.

The XSR155 comes with an LED headlight and taillight, as well as a retro-styled LCD instrument pod. A single-piece, two-up saddle, and a teardrop-shaped 10.4-liter fuel tank are also included on the bike. As for performance, a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with VVA technology powers the XSR155, producing 19.3 horsepower and 11 ft-lbs of torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch.