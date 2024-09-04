More often than not these days, form follows function in motorcycle design. And, as such, you get blocky shapes for off-roading, more hawkish ones for going fast, and utilitarian for, well, utility.

That being said, for me, there aren't many great-looking motorcycle designs these days. You know, the sort of design that makes you stand back, bite the back of your hand, and say, "Shit, I wish I could just stare at this all day."

Granted, there are a few—MV Agusta comes to mind—but they're few and far between, and the one I really wish was available at my local powersports superstore is one I could stare at all day but isn't sold here in the United States. Do you remember when Honda brought out the Hawk 11 and then was too chicken to import it?

If you don't, allow me to refresh your memory and once done, we'll sign a petition to get Honda to "Shut up and take our money."

Think back to simpler times, around 2022, when Honda debuted the Hawk 11. It was, and still is, an absolutely gorgeous motorcycle with classic styling and a stonking big engine. Powered by a liquid-cooled 1,082cc parallel twin engine, the Hawk 11's engine is shared with the Africa Twin, as well as the NT1100. So it's a grunty thing, which would make for a helluva experience, especially with those curves.

Designed to emulate classic cafe racers and racer racers, the Hawk 11 is an homage motorcycles of old, with a low-slung, partial front fairing, a round headlight, sculpted tail, and an excellent set of colorways. It's sooooo good looking. Like, I've been thinking about writing this article for weeks since I can't get its design out of my head.

I think the only thing that I'm not super into, and it's a minor quibble, is the Honda's exhaust. But given that I've replaced the exhaust on every single one of my motorcycles, as well as cars and UTVs, I think I can give the Hawk 11 a pass on that since I'd just throw a Yoshimura onto it.

The Hawk 11 also got Showa forks, a Prolink rear shock, double-disc front brakes, 17-inch wheels, and a host of riding modes. But like who cares when it looks this good? I'd buy this motorcycle even if it barely made 10 horsepower, sounded like a gravel truck, and stabbed me in the thigh every time I sat down on it.

As for price, it's reasonable as hell, as Honda set its MSRP at ¥1,397,000, which translates to $9,500. That's so cheap these days, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal outside of going to your local Royal Enfield dealership.

Maybe with enough pressure, we can get Honda to sell the Hawk 11 here? Maybe with enough pressure, they'll just send me one? Maybe with enough pressure, I can go over to Japan and sneak it back in my luggage? One can daydream, right?

Excuse me while I blow these photos up and hang them around my office.